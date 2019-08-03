Gisele Bundchen Posts Tasty 42nd Birthday Tribute To Husband Tom Brady: ‘The Avocado To My Toast’

The NFL star gets a sweet note from his wife, but is roasted by some rivals.

Tom Brady got a tasty birthday message from his wife, Gisele Bündchen, on Instagram. The New England Patriots quarterback turned 42 on Aug. 3, so it’s no surprise that his supermodel wife paid tribute to him on social media.

Gisele posted a slideshow of photos that showed her cozying up to her husband of 10 years, and another of him snuggled with their kids, Benjamin Rein, 7, Vivian Lake Brady, 4, and John Edward Thomas Moynahan, 11, Tom’s son with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. Another shot showed Brady being licked by the family dog, Fluffy, E! News notes.

But the highlight of the post was a snap of the celebrity pair dressed in avocado toast costumes. Fans may recall that for Halloween in 2017, Brady dressed up as an avocado while Bündchen wore a toast costume as they took their kids out trick-or-treating.

In a sweet caption to celebrate the NFL great’s 42nd birthday, Gisele thanked her husband for being the “rock” of their family as well as “the avocado to my toast.”

The post has received over 400,000 likes and a slew of celebrity comments, including one from Brady himself who wrote, “Te amo mamai. I am the lucky one!!!! I love my family.”

Gisele wasn’t the only one to pay tribute to Tom Brady’s birthday on social media. Brady’s prankster Patriots teammate Julian Edelman shared a video tribute to his bromance with the six-time Super Bowl champ. Edelman’s video was set to the Shania Twain song, “You’re Still the One,” and it included a montage of throwback snaps—some unflattering, some triumphant—both on and off the field.

Edelman also included footage of him joking with Brady by telling him he was “too old” at their AFC championship game in January. Now, Edelman apparently thinks Brady is too old for birthday cake.

Tom Brady also received birthday greetings from several opponents from rival NFL teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles’ Zach Ertz, the Miami Dolphins’ Kenya Drake, and Tyler Lockett of the Seahawks, who mistakenly wished Tom a “Happy 50th birthday.”

Brady replied with a warning that everyone who made jokes about his age is now on a “list.”

Thanks for the birthday wishes guys, but everyone who was making jokes is on a list now! ???????? https://t.co/wgjKjfv22U — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 3, 2019

For the upcoming NFL season, Brady is looking to become the first quarterback to ever start all 16 games of a regular season at that age, per ESPN. Earlier this week, Brady marveled over the fact that he still gets to play the game he loves at all.

“I’ve loved playing [football] since I was a kid. It’s hard for me to imagine doing anything else in life,” Brady said at Patriots training camp earlier this week. “I love playing ball, so to still be out here at 41 — soon to be 42 — it’s a pretty great thing for me.”