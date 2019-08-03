Showtime Executives Squash Rumors That ‘Shameless’ Is Ending

The network executives claim the hit series still has a lot of story left to tell.

Shameless fans everywhere are rejoicing as Showtime confirmed the official release date for Season 10 just yesterday, as reported by The Inquisitr.

According to a recent report by Deadline, that isn’t the only piece of good news the Showtime executives brought to the table.

As members of the show’s cult-like following know too well, the series has said hello and goodbye to several different cast members during its nine-season run. Many fans, however, are devastated as the series moves into its 10th season after saying goodbye to Emmy Rossum. Rossum had been the leading lady in the Showtime series since the very first episode, playing the role of Fiona Gallagher.

In addition to being ready to move on to other chapters of her life, Emmy also felt that it was the right time in the storyline for her character to move on as well. Given the fact that most of her siblings had grown up and Liam was no longer a helpless baby, it was a move that many agreed made sense.

Unfortunately, the dramatic change to the casting had caused many to wonder what it meant for the future of the series. Would Shameless be able to continue without Emmy Rossum on the show?

During the Television Critics Association summer press tour yesterday, Showtime executives, Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, squashed any rumors that the series would be coming to an end in the near future.

“There’s a lot of Shameless left in Shameless. We’re right in the middle of the 10th season and the stories are unbelievable, the characters are as vibrant as ever and that show has just got the most unique tone on television. John Wells and that talented cast continue to find new ways for the Gallagher family to live and amaze, so I don’t know what the future holds, but the present is exciting,” Levine explained.

Winograde added that it certainly didn’t hurt that the series still had a very passionate audience that thoroughly enjoys watching it.

Levine did indirectly mention William H. Macy’s recent involvement in the college admissions scandal by saying the actor was just thrilled to be back on the set and the network was grateful to be able to work with such a talented individual.

One of the biggest things fans of Shameless are looking forward to is the revival of Gallavich, as Noel Fisher has returned to take on the role of Mickey once more.

Shameless Season 10 premieres on November 3rd only on Showtime.