Romee Strijd Poses In Bathtub Wearing Nothing But Bubbles

Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd tantalized her Instagram followers today with a sizzling shot of herself in the bathtub wearing nothing at all but bubbles.

Based on the caption of the post, Strijd is a partner with the skincare brand Kiehl’s, and shared the sizzling shot to promote self-care and the Kiehl’s avocado mask.

In the snap, Strijd was lounging in a luxurious looking modern marble bathtub. On the edge of the tub, a jar of the Kiehl’s avocado mask was visible, as well as a body brush. Strijd herself had her eyes closed and her hair pulled up atop her head in a messy bun. Her shoulders were visible, as was a bit of her calf covered in bubbles, but the rest of her incredible physique was obscured by piles and piles of fluffy bubbles.

Strijd’s fans loved the tantalizing shot, and the snap received over 122,000 likes within just three hours, including a like from fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes. While the model often poses in skimpy swimwear or lingerie, fans couldn’t quite get over how gorgeous she looked wearing nothing at all but a few strategically placed bubbles. Strijd looked stunning in the gorgeous shot that likely captured all her followers’ attention.

“Wow what an Angel,” one follower commented.

“You’re such a beauty Romee!!” another exclaimed in the comments.

Many of Strijd’s followers simply left a string of emoji in the comments section, as they couldn’t quite find the words to express how they felt about the shot.

Loading...

While Strijd is back in New York City now, she’s been on quite the adventure lately. On July 21, she shared a snap of herself at the Amsterdam airport, en route back to New York.

Before that, however, Strijd spent a few days in Paris, France; she made sure to bring her followers with her by sharing plenty of snaps from her time in the French city, and even put together a vlog for her fans who wanted even more glimpses into her life.

Strijd rocked countless outfits by legendary brand Christian Dior, and embodied Parisian chic in all her snaps from France.

Strijd hasn’t indicated how long she’s back in New York City for, or if she has another international trip in the works. Fans will have to stay tuned to her Instagram page to see where she goes next — and what kind of gorgeous outfits she rocks while she’s there.