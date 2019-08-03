Kourtney Kardashian Narrowly Avoids A Wardrobe Malfunction Of Barely-There Dress

Kourtney Kardashian is showing some major skin during her vacation to Italy. In addition to all of the bikini snaps, the paparazzi caught the reality star busting out of a tiny little dress this week.

According to The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian was photographed in Portofino this week as she rocked a skin-tight dress and narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction in the process.

In the sexy snapshots, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen going braless under a form-fitting, white dress. The ensemble boasted an open back and spaghetti straps, which showcased Kourt’s toned arms and ample cleavage.

The dress, which is very short, also shows off Kourt’s lean legs as it rides up her thigh, nearly giving everyone a peek at what’s under the skirt.

Kardashian has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in a messy bun behind her head and some strands fall down around her face.

Kourtney wears a full face of makeup in the photo, which includes darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude color on her lips. She completes her glam look with a shimmering highlighter as she accessorizes her look with dangling earrings, dark sunglasses, a gold watch, and a tiny yellow purse.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian recently revealed that she loves to take care of her body by exercising and eating healthy. However, she never felt or looked better than when she was following the keto diet.

“My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months. In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet,” Kourtney revealed in a post for Poosh back in June.

“‘Keto’ is short for ‘ketosis,’ a metabolic state that happens when your body switches from burning carbs to burning fat. I’ve been treating myself lately and really want to get back on track, so I’ve committed myself to keto for the next month,” the reality star added.

Kardashian is known for her healthy lifestyle and clean eating regimen, an often gives her fans tips and tricks about staying healthy and fit on her lifestyle blog.

Fans can keep up with Kourtney Kardashian’s life by following the reality star on Instagram.