A$AP Rocky Lands In US After Being Freed From Swedish Jail

Rapper A$AP Rocky made his way back to Los Angeles on a private jet after being released from custody while awaiting the verdict in his assault trial in Sweden.

According to The Los Angeles Times, the artist was among a group of people who emerged from a private airplane at Los Angeles International Airport. Footage posted by CBS News on Twitter late Friday night showed the plane landing.

Testimony in Rocky’s trial wrapped up on Friday. The judge announced that a verdict and sentencing will be handed down on Aug. 14. The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, flew out of Stockholm the same day he learned he and his co-defendants would be released, according to The Associated Press.

Rocky, David Rispers Jr., and Bladimir Corniel are accused of beating 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari during a street brawl on June 30 in Stockholm. The trio has been jailed since July 3 and has pleaded not guilty throughout their three-day trial.

Rocky testified that he and his friends were followed and harassed by Jafari and another man prior to the brawl, and that Jafari instigated a fight with the rapper’s bodyguard.

The rapper’s lawyer said Rocky and his bodyguard “begged and pleaded” with the men for a peaceful outcome. When the situation didn’t diffuse, they were forced to act in self-defense.

Rocky testified that he suspected Jafari and his friend were under the influence of some drug, which officials have not yet commented on, according to The Associated Press.

The legal team defending the rapper confirmed that he won’t need to return to Sweden for the verdict.

The case has attracted celebrity attention from Justin Bieber and Kim Kardashian to President Donald Trump.

Trump repeatedly called for the rapper’s freedom and unsuccessfully tried to negotiate his release with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven in July.

The president posted a pun-laden tweet celebrating the news of the rapper’s return home.

A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

In an Instagram post that had over 3 million likes Saturday, the rapper thanked his supporters and the Swedish court for his and his friends’ “Bladi” and “Thoto”‘s release.

The rapper’s case has caused outrage in the hip-hop community, prompting several rappers, including Tyler the Creator, SchoolBoy Q, and Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi, to vow that they will not perform in Sweden.

Rocky was in Sweden on the European leg of his tour with the hip-hop collective, A$AP Mob.

The rapper could face up to two years in prison if he’s found guilty.