Spoilers For Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Billy Loses Control

The Young and the Restless spoilers video for next week, August 5 through 8, brings some awkward moments for Sharon and Rey. Plus, Adam and Nick clash over essential details about Christian’s paternity while Billy loses it and talks to Delia out loud.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) decides to host a joint bachelor/bachelorette party for Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle). There’s one small problem, though. She forgot to tell Sharon (Sharon Case) about the change in plans, which leads to an awkward moment when Sharon runs into Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) at the big event. Sharon and Rey will have to learn to co-exist, though, since they both live in Genoa City, and what better time than the present?

Of course, it’s not the only awkwardness that goes down at the party. According to The Inquisitr, Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Summer (Hunter King) get into a physical fight, too. Mariah is in for quite the evening.

Elsewhere, Adam (Mark Grossman) phones Nick (Joshua Morrow) to let him know that he’ll spill the beans to Christian. Adam plans to let the little boy know that he is his father and Nick is his uncle. Not surprisingly, Nick is furious that Adam wants to do that, and Nick threatens his brother to keep quiet about the details of Christian’s paternity. Nick is serious when he tells Adam he better not tell Christian the truth. After all, the little boy is awfully young to learn something like that in such a shocking manner. Plus, the judge has not made a ruling in the case about who will get custody of Christian. If these two brothers continue down this road, the judge may make other plans entirely for the little boy, who is currently staying with his Aunt Victoria (Amelia Heinle) for 90 days.

Loading...

Finally, after weeks of no sleep and seeing signs of Delia everywhere since Adam’s return, Billy (Jason Thompson) loses it entirely. He speaks to Delia, and he asks the little girl to tell him what she needs him to do. Billy seems to believe that Delia needs him to stop Adam, which could lead to disaster. Billy is finally talking to a professional counselor after opening up to Victoria about what he’s been experiencing these past weeks. However, the professional help might be too little, too late if Billy doesn’t get a handle on what’s going on. It looks like somebody is trying to set Billy up to hurt Adam, but who?