Karlie Kloss Celebrates 27th Birthday By Jumping Into A Lake While Wearing A Tiny Bikini

In celebration of her 27th birthday, Karlie Kloss shared a Boomerang of herself jumping backwards in a lake, reports The Daily Mail. In the post, the model blows a kiss before leaping into the clear water. Karlie sported a brown bikini, flaunting her long, lean legs and toned abs. Her wet hair was slicked back.

Karlie’s famous friends shared birthday wishes in the comments section.

“Happy happy bday love,” wrote actress Priyanka Chopra.

“Happy Birthday KK,” said Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon.

“Happy birthday darling,” pal Gwyneth Paltrow commented, adding a heart emoji.

Fellow model, Elle Macpherson, shared a lengthy post in celebration of Karlie’s 27th birthday.

“You’ve achieved so much already. Inspiring role model and savvy smart business woman with a huge heart- Beauty on the outside matching on the inside. And you’re TALLER than me. Looking forward to watching you shine even brighter (if possible) next year,” the 55-year-old wrote in the comment section.

Karlie’s birthday post already has over 530,000 likes.

As reported by Elle, the model recently revealed she cut ties with her most profitable contract, Victoria’s Secret, in the name of feminism.

The philanthropist decided to distance herself from the lingerie conglomerate in 2015. Karlie stopped posing for Victoria’s Secret when she began studying feminist theory at New York University’s Gallatin School. According to Radar Online, the model also converted to Judaism for her then-fiance Joshua Kushner, the same year. Karlie’s new-found faith and feminism caused the model to realize she did not want to represent a brand that is not body inclusive.

“The reason I decided to stop working with Victoria’s Secret was I didn’t feel it was an image that was truly reflective of who I am and the kind of message I want to send to young women around the world about what it means to be beautiful,” the 27-year-old explained to Vogue UK in a July interview.

In the interview, the model also revealed she was initially fearful to voice her opinions. She noted, since standing up for her beliefs, she feels she is more respected by both her peers and the media.

Karlie had previously spoken about feminism to InStyle in 2017. During the interview, the model talked about her admiration for Dior fashion designer, Maria Grazia Chiuri. She went on to explain that she believes it is necessary for women to hold powerful positions.

In the name of female empowerment, Karlie launched a free computer coding summer camp for girls, ages 13-18, called Kode with Klossy.