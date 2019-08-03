Megan Fox’s Doppelganger, Claudia Alende, Tucks Shirt Under Bra & Flashes Toned Midriff On Instagram

Roughly 48 hours ago, Claudia Alende took to Instagram to show her 9.7 million followers how incredible she could look while showing a lot less skin. As those who follow the Megan Fox doppelganger on social media know, Alende is no stranger to flaunting her curvaceous form and flashing some serious skin while flaunting a variety of barely-there ensembles.

Occasionally, however, Claudia likes to demonstrate her ability to look just as fantastic while rocking less revealing outfits. The dark-haired bombshell’s latest Instagram snapshot featured her wearing a short sleeved white t-shirt with colorful thick bands of blue, teal, yellow, and red stripes stretching across the shirt in three places.

With blue trim on the sleeves, bottom hem, and collar, Claudia tucked the bottom of her snug t-shirt underneath her bra. Flashing just a hint of her toned midriff, tucking the shirt into her bra also allowed her to show off her ample bosom.

The celebrity doppelganger paired the t-shirt that looked as though it had been plucked out of the 80’s with a snug, short blue jean skirt that buttoned up in the front. Using a black belt to secure the short denim bottoms to her trim waist, the Brazilian model clutched a pair of sunglasses in her hand.

The 25-year-old used barrettes to secure most of her jet black locks behind her ears, leaving just a little bit of bangs flowing down either side of her face.

Claudia pulled her look together with dewy dark pink make-up, thick black eye liner, and a few white bracelets on one of her wrists.

The sizzling snapshot featured Claudia standing in the street near the curb with vibrant green grass, shrubbery, trees, a sidewalk, and a house in the background.

In just 48 hours, her massive social media following showered the photo with just shy of 100,000 likes and over 500 comments.

“Angel,” “beautiful,” and “pretty” were some of the single word compliments her followers used to describe the photo. Many opted to keep things simple, using nothing more than heart and fire emoji to express their thoughts on the photo.

Loading...

A few even admitted to having a crush and being in love with Claudia.

Writing in Spanish, one Instagram user penned that while they did not think Alende looked like Megan Fox, they did think she was absolutely beautiful.

The photo was posted on her profile just 24 hours before Claudia shared a video clip of herself promoting Bang Energy. The video clip featured Alende dancing and shaking her voluptuous backside while rocking a spaghetti strap crop top and camouflage pants.