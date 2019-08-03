Gal Gadot Plays Hedy Lamarr In A Showtime Series About Her Role As Inventor

Actor Gal Gadot, best known for her role in Wonder Woman, is going to play actor and inventor Hedy Lamarr in a new Showtime series.

PageSix reports that Gadot will show viewers all sides of Lamarr, who was not only a stunner on the silver screen, but behind the scenes, she was also an inventor who held patents and contributed to the technology which aided the war effort for the United States and its allies in World War II.

One of Lamarr’s inventions provided the foundation for today’s modern Wi-Fi technology, and it was highlighted in the 2017 documentary called Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story.

Showtime has not given the new series starring the Israeli actor a title at this time, but they say it will focus on feminism during “Hollywood’s golden age and World War II through Lamarr’s life and work.”

Gadot and her husband, Yaron Varsano, will also serve as executive producers of the Hedy Lamarr series alongside Sarah Treem, Warren Littlefield and Katie Robbins, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Jana Winograde, Showtime’s president of entertainment, stated that they are excited to have Gadot connected to the project.

“The life of Hedy Lamarr was a truly fascinating one. She stood at the forefront of many issues that challenge women and our society today. In Gal Gadot, we have found the transcendent actress to portray the deeply complex Lamarr.”

A year after the story leaked, Showtime has confirmed Gal Gadot will star in a Hedy Lamarr series https://t.co/nbpLaX7469 pic.twitter.com/K6iDCt2ScQ — Lesley Goldberg (@Snoodit) August 2, 2019

In addition to playing the character of Wonder Woman, Gadot was also Miss Israel in 2004 before launching her movie career.

Loading...

Hedy Lamarr was born Hedwig Eva Maria Kiesler in Austria but became an American citizen in 1953. Lamarr’s father was a Ukrainian Jew and her mother was born into an upper-class Jewish family in Budapest, but later converted to Catholicism.

Like Lamarr, Gadot took a stand for feminism herself when she refused to take part in a Wonder Woman sequel if Brett Ratner was attached to the project explains The Inquisitr. Ratner was tied to a number of sexual assault allegations, and Gadot did not want to be associated with such behavior that seemed anti-female.

Gadot was asked about the stance on Today and she explained that she wanted to take a stand.