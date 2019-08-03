Christen Harper Flaunts Insane Bikini Bod In New Snap

American swimsuit model Christen Harper recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her fans with a new racy snap.

In the pic, she was featured wearing a skimpy black bikini that allowed her to flaunt her well-toned abs and plenty of cleavage. The model let her brunette tresses down and wore minimal makeup to keep it natural and sexy, while she opted for a gold pendant and small hoop earrings to stay true to her chic style.

The model sat on a beach with her knees submerged in seawater while she looked straight into the camera to strike a very sultry pose.

In the caption, the 26-year-old model wrote that her bikini was from the Australian brand Ark Swimwear while her picture was captured by Los Angeles-based photographer, Megan Batson.

Within less than a day of going live, the picture has racked up more than 21,000 likes and over 315 comments where fans and followers praised the model for her incredible figure and beautiful looks.

Apart from her regular followers, some of her fellow models also liked the picture, including Rachel Cook, Elizabeth Turner, Tyrie Rudolph, Denise Schaefer and Annie Marie, among others.

Christen’s beau, the Los Angeles Rams’ quarterback Jared Goff also liked the picture. The couple initially tried to keep things under wraps so it’s unclear exactly when they began dating one another but they officially posed together for the first time in March this year to confirm their relationship status.

“Omg, you look so hot,” one of her fans commented on the pic. “I just fell off my chair,” another one wrote.

While a third fan called Christen the most beautiful model on Instagram, adding that Jared Goff is a very lucky man.

Other fans, per usual, wrote words and phrases like “extremely gorgeous,” “too hot to handle,” “you’re slaying,” and “true perfection,” to express their admiration for the stunner. Some people also used emoji instead of long sentences to let the model know how much they adore her.

Before posting the bikini snap, Christen shared a beautiful, up-close image of herself with her fans where she could be seen wearing a black tank top — one which allowed her to flaunt a glimpse of her cleavage.

The model let her tresses down, wore a full face of makeup and looked straight into the camera. Fans showed their love by liking the snap more than 22,000 times. Not only that but people also left about 400 comments on the snap to praise her beauty.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Christen began her showbiz career in 2004 when she was featured in a short film titled Seven’s Eleven.