Miley Cyrus Flaunts Her Booty In Skin-Tight Latex Pants, Fans Go Nuts

Miley Cyrus isn’t shy about showing off her body, and she’s proving that in her latest social media posts.

On Saturday, Miley Cyrus took to her Instagram account to share a brand new update from a recent concert, and her fans went wild over the racy photo.

In the sexy snapshot, the singer is seen with her back to the camera as it’s zoomed in on her curvy backside in a pair of skin-tight latex pants.

Miley’s booty is front and center in the photo as she also shows off her tiny waist, long, lean legs, and ample bust. Cyrus pairs her latex pants with a skimpy black crop top that shows off even more skin, and adds a ton of jewelry to her look.

The former Hannah Montana star accessorizes with multiple bracelets around her wrists and rings on nearly all of her fingers. She also has black polish on her nails for the performance.

Cyrus wears her long, blonde hair in loose, wet-looking waves that fall down her back as she reaches back and positions her hand as if to spank herself.

Some of Miley’s many tattoos can also be seen on her hand and arm, although her face isn’t seen in the snap.

Of course, Miley Cyrus’ fans went wild over the sexy picture, and gushed over the singer in the comment section.

“Ok. You’re beautiful my queen,” one fan wrote.

“I love you my freaking idol,” another stated.

“You [sic] body is perfect,” a third fan commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley has been posting a ton of sexy photos and videos to her social media account as of late, and while many of her fans love it, others are criticizing her for her sexualized images.

Meanwhile, rumors are flying that Cyrus’ husband, Liam Hemsworth, isn’t happy about her going back to her raunchy ways, and that their marriage is struggling because of it.

“It’s like she’s slowly going back to her old self, pushing boundaries and seeking attention in all the wrong ways. Deep down, he’s worried,” an insider reportedly told a tabloid in regard to the couple.

However, Gossip Cop has debunked the rumors that Miley and Liam are on the rocks, revealing that things seem to be just fine between the pair, who got married at her Tennessee home back in December after nearly ten years together.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Miley Cyrus’ sexy photos by following the singer on her Instagram account.