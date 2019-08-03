Sofia Richie Flaunts Lean Legs And Amazing Abs On Outing With Boyfriend Scott Disick

Sofia showed off her fit figure in a crop top and short skirt.

Sofia Richie, 20, was joined by boyfriend, Scott Disick, 36, on the way to a meeting in Beverly Hills, reports The Daily Mail.

The model kept it cool in the California heat, wearing a black Cotton Citizen crop top and a matching Alexander Wang utility skirt. The 20-year-old accessorized her ’90s-chic look with black Adidas, black sunglasses, a gold watch, and a red handbag. Sofia tied her long blonde hair back into a high ponytail. The stunner looked equal parts sporty and sexy. Her toned abs and long, lean legs were on full display.

Scott, also, wore a casual ensemble. The Flip It Like Disick star sported a gray T-shirt and navy trousers. He also wore black sunglasses, a black baseball hat, and black tennis shoes.

The pair appears to be closer than ever. On Friday, Sofia posted a rare pic of the couple together on Instagram, noted Life & Style. In the photo, the couple is seen enjoying each other’s company and cans of Perrier, sitting in their bathtub that overlooks a gorgeous Los Angeles view.

Fans were floored by the sweet snap and shared their support for the couple.

“Now that’s a hot couple they look cute af together,” wrote a fan.

“I love them together. Sofia is so so gorgeous. She is just the cutest thing ever!” agreed another.

Sofia’s post has over 380,000 likes.

The Instagram influencer tends to be private about her relationship with her much older beau.

“I think a lot of people think they have to prove their relationships through social media and I’m just happy being private about my relationship,” she explained to Tatler in February. “It’s not like I won’t post pictures about it, but I like having my little private life.”

Sofia, however, seems to be perfectly fine posting pics on social media with her new BFF, Kylie Jenner. According to People, Kylie and Sofia have an incredibly strong bond, ever since the beauty mogul cut ties with her former best friend, Jordyn Woods. The duo recently enjoyed a girls’ trip to Turks and Caicos to celebrate the launch of Kylie Skin’s summer products.

“Sofia has been nothing but supportive about the Jordyn drama,” the source says. “She seems like a very loyal friend… Kylie appreciates that. Sofia is sophisticated, fun, and very sweet. Kylie loves having her around.”

To see more of Sofia and Scott, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on the E! Network.