‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, August 5: Flo Flounders As She Tries To Save Her Relationship

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, August 5 reveals that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will desperately try to save her relationship. She is about to lose everything that she has worked for in Los Angeles, but she doesn’t want to lose Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) again.

Flo finally admitted that she has never given birth before and that “Phoebe” is not her child. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) forced her to tell him and Wyatt the truth. Tearfully, Flo admitted the whole sordid tale. She told them how she had initially thought that she was doing a favor for a friend and how she later found out how Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) had done them wrong. Liam was furious and lashed out at her.

While his brother tried to come to grips with everything that he had lost, Wyatt remained quiet. Although he was shocked by what had transpired, he did not voice his feelings about the matter to Flo at that time.

After Liam left, Wyatt surmised that everything had been a lie. Flo had told Wyatt that she was still the same person. She opined that he could not possibly hate her more than she hated herself. Flo just wanted him to believe that she was still the same woman that he had fallen in love with.

However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Wyatt will have a change of heart. He will tell his high school sweetheart that their relationship is over, per She Knows Soaps. Wyatt values honesty and Flo had lied to him about everything.

Flo will frantically try to save her relationship. She really loves Wyatt and carried a torch for him even after they were apart for so many years. She doesn’t want their relationship to end and will try to convince him to stay. However, Wyatt is done with her. Flo hurt him and those he loved by withholding vital information about his niece. Wyatt wants to move on without Flo and he may even ask her to move out of the beach house.

Flo is about to lose everything. She may soon be out of a job, a place to stay, and even her family. She has betrayed the Logan clan in the worst possible way and they may not want anything to do with her ever again.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.