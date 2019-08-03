Watch Borussia Dortmund Vs. Bayern Munich Live Stream: ‘Der Klassiker’ German Super Cup Start Time, Preview

The German 2019-2020 season gets officially underway with the German Super Cup and an iconic Der Klassiker showdown pitting Borussia Dortmund against champions Bayern Munich.

German football is back, and the 2019-2020 season starts with a classic matchup. In fact, the annual German Super Cup — also called the DFL Supercup — will be the latest “Der Klassiker” clash pitting the most successful club in German history, Bayern Munich, against the second-most successful team, Borussia Dortmund. Though both the Westphalian and Bavarian sides underwent some significant changes over the summer, the game nonetheless feels like a continuation of the tense Bundesliga title race that went down to the final day of last season, as The Inquisitr reported. In the end, Bayern finished with a two-point advantage over their arch-rivals, to capture their record seventh-straight Bundesliga title. Dortmund And Bayern will pick up their never-ending rivalry where it left off, in a match that will live stream from Signal Iduna Park.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich Der Klassiker German Super Cup match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Time at 81,000-seat Westfalenstadion — officially called Signal Iduna Park — in Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, on Saturday, August 3.

In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 7:30 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, that start time is 2:30 p.m. EDT, 11:30 a.m. PDT. Fans in India can watch the Der Klassiker Super Cup match at midnight on Saturday night.

The DFL Supercup is traditionally, like “Super Cup” competitions in most European leagues, a contest between the previous season’s league winner against the domestic cup winner. In this case, as Bleacher Report explains, Bayern Munich won both the Bundesliga title and their 19th DFB-Pokal, or German Cup, trophy. So the runner-up Bundesliga side, Dortmund, took the opposing team’s slot in the Super Cup match.

Bayern have also won the Super Cup three years in a row, defeating Dortmund two of those games, per SB Nation. Bayern have won seven trophies overall in the single-match competition, with Borussia Dortmund winning five.

Dortmund’s highest-profile acquisition of the summer, 30-year-old Germany center back Mats Hummels will face his previous club, after making the back-and-forth switch from Munich to Dortmund for the second time, as USA Today reported. Hummels, who came up through Bayern’s youth academy from the age of six, first moved to Dortmund in 2008 after two years with Bayern’s senior team. After eight seasons in the yellow-and-black, Hummels returned to Bayern for three seasons, and now makes his competitive debut for Borussia Dortmund his second time around.

To watch a live stream of the Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich 2019-2020 German Super Cup Der Klassiker clash, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Bear in mind that accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To watch the Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich showdown stream live for free without a cable subscription, fans should sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” live TV streaming service such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods, and thanks to that free week, fans can watch the Die Schwarzgelben vs. Die Roten showdown live stream at no charge.

In Germany Eurosport Player will carry the Der Klassiker live stream. ZDF Football will also live stream the official opening match of the German season.

In the United Kingdom, a live stream of Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich will be carried by BT Sport, and may be accessed inside the U.K. only, while in India, HotStar will live stream the DFL-Super Cupmatch.

For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich, be sure to consult the information at Live Soccer TV.