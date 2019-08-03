WWE News: Seth Rollins Accused Of Sending Nude Pictures To Former Female Employee

Seth Rollins might be one of the most popular superstars in the WWE Universe, but not everyone is a fan of The Architect. One of his critics is the former bodybuilder PG Braun, who some people will remember as the ex-husband of former WWE superstar Kaitlyn.

As noted by WrestleZone, Braun recently appeared on The Delray Misfits podcast, and his relationship with Kaitlyn was one of the main topics of conversation.

During the discussion, he stated that Rollins sent lewd pictures to his ex-wife while they were still married. Upon discovering the nude images of Rollins, he confronted Kaitlyn about it, which then caused a huge argument between the couple.

He didn’t hold back sharing his true feelings for the former Universal Champion either.

“I hate Seth Rollins. Seth Rollins was sending, while I was still married, I’ll call her my ex-wife, naked pictures of himself getting out of the shower and s***. I saw it one day. It caused a huge fight between me and her. She was like: ‘That’s just who he is. He’s a flirty guy.’ He even got in trouble for having his d*** out on Twitter or something like that.”

This isn’t the first time Rollins has made the news over a nude picture scandal. As noted by Deadspin, a naked picture of him surfaced online back in 2015 after his old fiancée, Leighla Schultz, found out that he’d been having an affair with Zahra Schreiber—a model and former former NXT wrestler.

In an effort to humiliate both them, Schultz posted nude selfies of the cheaters to Instagram. The posts have since been deleted, but the evidence of Rollins misdemeanor is online forever.

At the time of this writing, Rollins is in a well documented relationship with the WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. While neither party has commented on the latest accusation against him yet, it could overshadow future WWE storylines involving their actual relationship.

This will come as bad news for Rollins as well, who’s spent the past few weeks trying to be a positive ambassador for the company he works for. As The Inquisitr reported last week, he’s been very outspoken of late about all the criticisms aimed at WWE.

The last thing he needs is another scandal derailing all the goodwill he’s built up within the company. If the accusation is true, though, it could reduce The Architect’s career to rubble.