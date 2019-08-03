Miley Cyrus’ Spread-Leg Latex Crotch Patting Is All Kinds Of NSFW

Miley Cyrus has delivered a somewhat-risqué Instagram update. The SHE IS COMING singer prepped for a performance in Kosovo last night by taking to the platform with a string of pictures and videos showcasing her stage outfit. The latex-heavy look was shared with fans before the 26-year-old took to the stage, but there’s been an update.

Earlier today, Miley updated her account. She sent her fans a video moment from last night’s performance. Suffice to say that the footage was showing the blonde during one of her raunchier moments.

Miley was seen belting out the “Cattitude” track from her May-released SHE IS COMING album. While red stage lighting matched hues from the star’s “Mother’s Daughter” video – Miley is seen in red latexes here – last night’s glossy and clingy clothing was all-black. The star was rocking a pair of low-rise pants in PVC-effect materials. These came paired with an ab-flashing crop top, plus plenty of chunky and metallic jewelry in belt, necklace, and bracelet form.

Miley’s Instagram video showed her opting for a dance display as she delivered her music. The star was seen crouching down with her legs spread before further upping the ante by appearing to pat her crotch.

The update hasn’t gone unnoticed. It had racked up over 137,000 views within just 35 minutes of going live. The same time frame brought over 500 fans into the comments section. While some fans gave Miley the thumbs-up via emoji or one-word responses, others showed their support for the star by quoting lyrics from her “Cattitude” track.

Miley has made major headlines this year. The release of SHE IS COMING was much-anticipated by the singer’s fans, with promo for its May 31 drop generating plenty of buzz over on Miley’s social media. Miley continued to deliver album-centric updates following the EP’s release, although July brought a specific focus – last month marked the release of the album’s first “Mother’s Daughter” track.

Elsewhere, Miley has proven a talking point for offering fans fresh insights into her thoughts. The singer was profiled by Elle last month, with topics covering the star’s past and present career, plus her marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth. Miley’s words mentioned both her marital status and her sexuality overall.

“I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f*cking good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”

Fans wishing to see more of Miley should follow the singer’s Instagram.