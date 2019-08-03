WWE News: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Officially ‘Retired’ From Wrestling

The only place Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson lays the smackdown these days is at the Hollywood box office. But even though the former WWE superstar is making millions spearheading some of the biggest blockbusters in the world, he hasn’t forgotten his roots as a professional wrestler.

However, fans hoping to see him make his grand comeback to the squared circle will be disappointed to learn that the most electrifying man in all of entertainment appears to have hung up his boots once and for all.

During an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan to promote his latest movie, Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, Johnson confirmed he has retired from in-ring competition.

“I quietly retired from wrestling because I was lucky enough to have just a really wonderful career and accomplish what I wanted to accomplish, but there’s nothing like a live crowd, a live audience, a live microphone as you both know. Plus, I grew up in wrestling. For a lot of you guys that don’t know, my grandfather wrestled, my dad as well, my whole family.”

Johnson also noted that he wouldn’t be where he is today without WWE, and for that he’ll always be grateful to the company. Some of his earlier acting roles were in WWE-produced movies like Walking Tall, which eventually led to bigger and better things.

During the interview, he also went into more detail about his WWE career, revealing how he was in the main event at a Madison Square Garden show while he was still an unproven rookie.

It goes without saying that Johnson accomplished everything there was to accomplish during his WWE run. In addition to multiple title reigns, he’s arguably the most popular superstar to ever step between the ropes. If he is permanently retired, he can enjoy it with no regrets.

BREAKING: Dwayne Johnson has officially retired from wrestling! https://t.co/r88x1rCFE3 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) August 3, 2019

Loading...

Then again, it wouldn’t be surprising if he did return down the line. Whenever a wrestling legend says they’re calling it quits, it’s usually taken with a grain of salt. The majority of the biggest names have all returned for at least one more match — even if they resist the temptation to do so for years.

At the same time, most of those legends didn’t go on to become massive movie stars. Earlier this week, Forbes revealed that he’s the highest-paid actor on the planet.

Unlike most legends who return eventually, Johnson isn’t craving a big payday. If he does return to in-ring action, it’ll be because he wants to scratch the itch.