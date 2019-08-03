Lamar Odom’s Paparazzi Pics With New Girlfriend Spark Worry, Fans Think He Looks Drugged

Lamar Odom has sparked concern. The former NBA player has been making headlines for his new relationship with Sabrina Parr – given that the couple made a joint appearance yesterday, it looks like they were happy to be photographed together.

As The Daily Mail reports, the 39-year-old and his new lady were snapped heading to celebrity-adored restaurant Craig’s. The West Hollywood, California eatery is a notorious A-Lister hotspot that frequently hosts the entertainment industry’s glitziest faces. It looks like viewers to The Daily Mail‘s images weren’t finding Odom to be looking particularly glitzy, though. In fact, fans commenting over in the newspaper’s comments section appear to have been voicing major concern for the sports personality.

Lamar was photographed looking casual in a pair of dark pants paired with a blue, red, and white shirt with vertical stripes. He and Sabrina were making their way through Craig’s parking lot as the paparazzi snapped them.

Comments have been more about Lamar’s facial appearance than his wardrobe.

“He doesn’t look well” was the most upvoted comment with over 168 users agreeing.

“He looks high,” another said with their words receiving upvotes.

“He looks as high as a kite, and I’ve never seen a high person before but I’m pretty sure this is it,” another added.

Lamar Odom spotted smooching new girlfriend Sabrina Parr https://t.co/hF95Va3zya pic.twitter.com/M28xcoEhLu — Page Six (@PageSix) August 3, 2019

Other concerned comments appeared to come from users thinking that Odom had aged, with many remarks suggesting the star to possibly be unwell.

Lamar’s battles with drug addiction are well known. They’ve also been life-threatening. The ex-husband to Khloe Kardashian made major headlines in 2015 for being found unconscious at the Love Ranch brothel just outside of Las Vegas, Nevada. More recently, however, Lamar’s substance-related headlines have proven positive. Lamar has released his Darkness to Light: A Memoir book. In the work, Odom opens up about his battle with addiction alongside chronicling his journey to sobriety. The book also mentions his former marriage to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Loading...

Lamar opened up to CNN about his sobriety earlier this year with what appeared to be candid words.

“When you’re sober, you’re present. And when you’re present, you kind of understand the consequences and repercussions of what you do, and therefore I have no will to do any drug that isn’t marijuana. I understand the consequences and repercussions of getting high.”

Lamar is not the only Hollywood face to have battled addiction. Celebrities who’ve gone public with their drug troubles include actor Robert Downey Jr., singer Demi Lovato, plus country music star Keith Urban.