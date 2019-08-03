Mila Kunis Knocks The Paparazzi Dead In Tiny Romper During Rare Takeout Sighting

Mila Kunis tends to keep a low profile. The Family Guy star is known for her low-frills ways and chilled vibes – likewise for proving tricky when it comes to the paparazzi obtaining images of her. It looks like the 35-year-old was successfully followed yesterday, though.

As The Daily Mail reports, Mila was photographed grabbing takeout in Thousand Oaks, California. The brunette may have been hiding parts of her face behind a pair of dark shades, but she was definitely wowing the cameras – Mila is, after all, somewhat of a beauty icon. The wife to Ashton Kutcher wasn’t spotted with her husband, although there’s no saying whether her takeout run was set to feed both herself and the Two and a Half Men actor.

Mila appeared her usual, low-key self. The star was clad in a stylish romper in light, checked patterns. The blue-and-white linens formed somewhat of a shirt-and-shorts ensemble, although the all-in-one design offered a fun take on the traditional summer outfit. Mila didn’t seem out to flaunt her enviable frame, but the star’s itsy-bitsy getup was flashing her long, toned, and bronzed legs. Short sleeves appeared to keep Mila cool, as did the romper’s linen fabrics.

Mila appeared makeup-free, with her long brown hair falling loose across her shoulders. Fans of this star will know that cosmetics aren’t her jam. Opening up to Glamour about just how fuss-free her philosophies are, Mila appeared to speak candidly.

“Fine! I don’t wear makeup. I don’t wash my hair every day. It’s not something that I associate with myself. I commend women who wake up 30, 40 minutes early to put on eyeliner. I think it’s ­beautiful. I’m just not that person. So to go to a shoot and have my makeup artist put on face cream and send me off to do a photo, I was like, ‘Well, this makes life easy.’ And you’re still protected. Nobody’s there to make you look bad. Do you watch Game of Thrones?”

Loading...

When it comes to keeping a low profile, Mila appears to stick to her guns by more than just largely staying out of sight. The star has no social media presence. While husband Ashton is active on Instagram, he does not share photos of the couple’s two children, Dimitri and Wyatt.

Mila and Ashton will, however, find themselves snapped by the paparazzi during their occasional family outings.

Fans would likely agree that Mila looked sensational yesterday. Those wishing to see more of Mila should follow Ashton’s Instagram – Mila does pop up on there at times.