’90 Day Fiancé’: Ashley Martson Claims Jay Smith’s New Girlfriend Might Be Pregnant

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé star Jay Smith might soon be a father, according to claims made by his estranged wife, Ashley Martson, a report from Us Weekly details.

During an appearance on The Domenick Nati Show, Martson alleged that the woman who ran Smith’s social media accounts and his GoFundMe page while he was in lockup, Kayla O’Brien, is actually his girlfriend and the couple might be expecting a baby together.

“There’s already a lot of rumors going around that his girlfriend, who’s running the GoFundMe, is pregnant. From what I saw — she was at court — she definitely looked like she could’ve been expecting,” Martson said. “So, like, if I [sponsor his visa], I would be responsible for paying his child support.”

The reality show star went on to note that she has no concrete evidence of the pregnancy but claims Smith’s sister has recently hinted at the possibility of a new addition to the Smith family.

“I have a lot of evidence of those two being together,” Martson said.

“I know his sister had posted something too, saying that she was pregnant or she was about to have a niece or nephew,” she explained, before reiterating that she can’t actually confirm the rumors.

O’Brien has since responded to Martson’s comments, saying the mother-of-two is constantly making things up by herself, according to a report from In Touch Weekly. She also pointed out that she was certain Martson did not see her body in the courtroom because she remained seated.

Martson and Smith initially appeared on the sixth season of 90 Day Fiancé, and later returned to the franchise for the fourth season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? While appearing on the shows, the couple shared glimpses of their lives and relationship with viewers, including the moments of turmoil.

After meeting in Jamaica, the couple dated long-distance for a short period before Martson planned a trip back to the island. Upon Martson’s arrival, Smith proposed marriage, and the pair applied for the K-1 visa to bring the Jamaican tattoo artist to the United States. Smith’s visa was granted, and he was given 90 days to marry Martson. After their Las Vegas wedding, Martson found out that Smith had been talking to other women online. The couple tried to repair their relationship, but Smith went on to cheat on the mother-of-two multiple times.

Martson eventually filed for a divorce, citing infidelity as the reason for the termination of their marriage.