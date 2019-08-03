‘B&B’ Recap For August 1: Flo Admits That Phoebe Is Not Her Baby

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, August 1 features Hope Logan Forrester (Annika Noelle) who was on her honeymoon. She thought about Beth and looked at a sonogram picture of her daughter who supposedly died in childbirth.

In the meantime, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) met Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) at the hotel. Vinny had a special gift for the new Mrs. Forrester and gave Thomas some drugs. He felt that Thomas and Hope would have some fun that evening.

Thomas joined his bride in their hotel suite, per She Knows Soaps. He suggested that they give each other massages instead of going to the spa. He presented Hope with some lingerie and she left the room to don her new clothes. While she was dressing, Thomas hid her phone in a drawer and hid Vinnie’s pills. When Hope re-entered the room, he kissed her passionately.

At the cliff house, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) had just realized that Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) is Beth. The hospital had confirmed that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) had never been a patient at the facility and the doctor verified that she had never delivered her baby.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Flo continues to unweave her web of lies and unleash the secrets she’s been keeping to a stunned Wyatt and Liam. pic.twitter.com/wpweFrY9gm — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 2, 2019

As Liam crooned over the infant, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) became agitated and wanted to know what he was doing. Liam insisted that the baby was Beth, while Steffy repeatedly told him that it was Phoebe. They debated Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) statement that Phoebe and Beth are the same person. Liam tried to explain his reasoning to Steffy, but she wasn’t buying it. He then left to confront Flo.

Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) arrived at the beach house after Flo summoned him there. She told her boyfriend that she needed to be honest with him. Flo told Wyatt that she had done a favor for a friend, not knowing that she would be making a huge mistake. Wyatt assured her that he would be there for her, and told her to just be honest.

Just then, Liam burst into the house and demanded to know the truth. He accused Flo of being a liar and said that she had never given birth to Phoebe. Wyatt tried to defend his girlfriend and did not understand what was going on. After Liam pressed her, Flo admitted that Liam was right. Wyatt’s head reeled when she admitted that Phoebe’s mother was Hope.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.