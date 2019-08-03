Miley Cyrus’ Latex Crotch Grabbing Sparks Pity For Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus isn’t one to hold back on the raunchy displays. The SHE IS COMING singer took to Sunny Hill Festival in Pristina, Kosovo last night for a fierce stage performance that delivered plenty of latex, plenty of risqué dancing, and some resulting headlines by The Daily Mail.

As the newspaper reports, Miley belted out numbers in the same all-black outfit she appeared in over on her Instagram yesterday. The blonde had opted for an eye-catching and ab-flashing ensemble featuring black latex pants and a crop top – those familiar with SHE IS COMING‘s “Mother’s Daughter” track will know that Miley appears in red latexes for most of the song’s music video.

The Daily Mail‘s report came accompanied by photos of Miley on stage. One showed the singer squatting down with a microphone in one hand and a little crotch-grabbing going on with the other. The newspaper also shared other stage moments, plus the images and videos posted to Miley’s Instagram last night.

Viewers have been leaving their thoughts.

“Poor Liam..,” one user wrote with 170 users agreeing.

“What a mess! Feel sorry for Liam” was a comment also garnering upvotes.

While not all comments mentioned the star’s husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, many did. In fact, the most upvoted comment came with a direct mention of the singer’s marital status.

Miley Cyrus puts on a VERY racy display for performance at Kosovo’s Sunny Hill Festival https://t.co/4Uh9ddk9nx — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 3, 2019

“l thought she might have settled down a bit when she married Liam he has a lot to put up with.”

Mentions of pity continued.

“Poor Liam, his family must give him a really hard time for marrying her!” a fan wrote.

Miley and Liam tied the knot in a low-key wedding in December of last year. Their wedding came unannounced, although fans were treated to social media photos of the nuptials after the event. The long white dress Miley donned for her wedding might have some fans arguing that she looked every inch the stereotypical bride, but it would appear that many viewers to today’s newspaper report weren’t seeing a traditional wife. Then again, Miley comes as somewhat offbeat.

Comments left by other users also probed Miley over her hygiene. The star’s wet-haired and grunge-effect finish does, however, mostly prove popular with her fans.

“She always looks like she needs a good wash,” a fan wrote with 137 users agreeing.

Fortunately for Miley, not all responses were negative. The star was told that she looked great by some fans, with others praising her for her musical talents.

