Brittany Cartwright Posts Breathtaking Photo From Lisa Vanderpump’s Magical Back Yard

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star shares a stunning Instagram photo from Villa Rosa.

Brittany Cartwright is enjoying the magic of Lisa Vanderpump’s Beverly Hills back yard. The Vanderpump Rules star posted a gorgeous Instagram photo taken at her SUR boss’s lavish estate, Villa Rosa, and fans are going wild for the snap.

In the photo, which you can see below, a newlywed Brittany is sitting on a massive floral-covered swing that hangs from a tree. The gorgeous Bravo star is decked out in a bodycon minidress and red high heels as she rocks on the swing while two of Vanderpump’s beloved miniature horses look on from a fenced-in area that includes a pink shed and a chandelier amid a wooded backdrop.

Brittany captioned the photo “Villa Rosa” with a heart emoji. The post sparked a big reaction from fans of the Bravo reality star and her wealthy Vanderpump Rules boss.

“Literally what dreams are made of,” one fan wrote of Brittany’s picture.

“Enjoy! So beautiful to be spending time at LVP home!” another added.

“It must feel so magical at her house!” a third Instagram follower wrote.

“Aww you look beautiful and it looks like you have found paradise,” another follower added of Brittany’s Instagram pic.

You can see Brittany Cartwright’s stunning photo below.

The beautiful Villa Rosa has been showcased many times on the Bravo reality shows Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. On her Very Vanderpump blog, Lisa described Villa Rosa as one of her favorite places in the world. The Bravo veteran wrote that her estate, which is nestled “into the rolling rises of Beverly Hills,” feels like it’s in the middle of the countryside, yet it’s only five minutes from the very busy town below.

“Every morning I wake up and look over the incredibly lush and isolated valley below my windows and I can’t help feeling happy, humbled and grateful,” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote.

Indeed, based on Brittany’s photo, Villa Rosa appears to be a peaceful oasis far from the city. It’s no surprise that the estate, owned by Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd, has even been featured in the pages of Beverly Hills Lifestyle Magazine.

Brittany Cartwright’s breathtaking photo in Vanderpump’s back yard appears to have been taken this week when the Vanderpump Rules cast gathered at Villa Rosa to celebrate the engagement of Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark. Villa Rosa provided a gorgeous sunset setting for photos of the couple and their friends hours after they got engaged.