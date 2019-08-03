CBS All Access Addresses Julianna Margulies’ ‘The Good Fight’ Role

The executives at CBS All Access are weighing in on the possibility of Julianna Margulies reprising her role as Alicia Florrick on the platform’s The Good Wife spinoff, The Good Fight, according to a report from TVLine.

Margulies originally starred on The Good Wife, as Alicia Florrick, for seven seasons. After the show came to an end, CBS All Access announced a spinoff, The Good Fight, which would focus on Alicia’s friends and coworkers, Diane Lockhart, played by Christine Baranski, and Lucca Quinn, played by Cush Jumbo.

Earlier this year, Margulies revealed that she was approached by the show’s creators, Robert and Michelle King, with a proposal for a three-episode arc for her character on the new series. The actress said she was excited by the possibility of stepping back into the role of Alicia and reuniting with her friends on set. However, when Margulies requested the same salary she was paid on The Good Wife, the two parties struggled to come to an agreement, and Margulies’ role never came to fruition, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Despite not being able to come to an agreement, CBS All Access and Margulies remain on good terms. During the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour, CBS All Access’ Julie McNamara said Margulies may appear in a new series for the streaming platform.

“We love Julianna, and there’s a long history there, a long, great history with her. And we did want to bring her to guest on The Good Fight. There was a different expectation of what sort of that meant and it didn’t work out,” McNamara said. “And, you know, we have another project in development with her that we have a deal for her to star, if that goes forward here on the service, something in the future.”

McNamara did not share details of the mystery project but said she wanted to clear the air on the issue, and publicly state that there is no bad blood between the two parties. Michelle King also chimed in on the situation. The show’s co-creator said there isn’t much she can do as the negotiations are done by the studios.

“That’s for the studio. We love Julianna. I hope someday to work with her again, probably on another project. You know, deals don’t make,” King said, according to a report from E! News.

As for Margulies, the actress remains open to appearing on the series — if the money issue is addressed.

The Good Fight will return for season 4 on CBS All Access.