’90 Day Fiancé’: Aladin Jallali Addresses Divorce Rumors

During a recent episode of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Aladin Jallali and his wife, Laura Jallali, got into a huge fight, which led to the Qatar native removing all photos of his wife from his social media profiles. Aladin’s actions caused fans of the show to speculate that the couple might be getting a divorce, but Aladin has decided to set the record straight, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

Aladin and Laura met online and dated for a little over eight months before the 51-year-old woman decided to fly to Qatar to see her 29-year-old personal trainer boyfriend. The couple spent three days together before Aladin popped the question and asked Laura to be his wife. After their engagement, Laura made the decision to uproot her life in America and permanently relocate to Qatar to build a new life with the man she loved.

While appearing on the show, the couple offers viewers an inside glimpse into their relationship, including their sex life. During the most recent episode of the show, Laura revealed that her new husband wasn’t able to satisfy her in the bedroom. The woman came up with a plan to spice things up, and attempted to introduce the use of sex toys into their love making, but Aladin became wildly irritated by the suggestion, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“Aladin and I have this amazing chemistry together, but for some reason, in the bedroom, he’s just not rocking my world, like I thought he would,” she explained.

After the episode aired, Aladin removed all photos of his wife from his Instagram account. During a Q&A session on the platform, fans questioned the Qatar native about the status of his relationship with Laura.

“I know everyone is asking about divorce right now. Honestly, the only way to find out what is going on is to watch the show,” he responded. “Don’t believe everything you read.”

Fans of the show also questioned Laura about the couple’s relationship but she offered no details. Laura told fans that she’s currently unable to talk about the show due to a non-disclosure agreement she signed with the network. She then encouraged her followers to watch the series to find out the answers to all their burning questions.

This isn’t the first marriage for Laura, who previously admitted to catfishing her husband of eight years. The TLC reality show star said, after gaining access to her husband’s email accounts, she noticed confirmation emails for multiple dating websites, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

She then decided to create her own profile in an attempt to test his fidelity. Needless to say, Laura’s then-husband failed her test and the two need up getting a divorce.

Fans of the show can follow the couple’s story on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which airs on Mondays on TLC.