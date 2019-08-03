’90 Day Fiancé’: Ashley Martson Reacts To Jay Smith’s ICE Release

Reality TV star, Jay Smith, has been released from the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and his estranged wife, Ashley Martson, is sharing her thoughts on the situation, according to a report from In Touch Weekly.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Smith was arrested after violating a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order filed by Martson after their tumultuous marriage finally came to an end. After violating the order, Smith made the decision to turn himself over to the local police, who later released him into ICE custody. The Jamaican tattoo artist remained in custody for four weeks until his release on August 1.

While chatting with In Touch Weekly, Martson said she was contacted by ICE, who informed her of her estranged husband’s release. She also shared her hope for Smith and his new relationships.

“I just hope he learned his lesson and respects any future woman he chooses to be with,” she said. “His deportation hearing hasn’t been announced but will be shortly. For now he is out on bail on $4,500 which his boss paid.”

“He just needs to keep his distance and him and I will be fine.”

A rep for Martson also shared a comment on the situation.

“During this very shocking time, we want to wish Jay and his family the best,” the rep told Us Weekly. “My client is focused on her kids and what’s to come of her career. We thank the fans and the 90 Day Fiancé audience for being so considerate and understanding.”

Loading...

Martson and Smith met in Jamaica when the single mother-of-two traveled to the island for a friend’s wedding. The couple immediately hit it off, and later reconnected on social media after Martson returned to the United States. Martson and Smith spent time getting to know each other before Martson began planning a second trip back to Jamaica to see her new beau.

After three days together, Smith proposed to his then-girlfriend and the couple applied for the K-1 visa to bring Smith to America. The couple married in Las Vegas, but their honeymoon was cut short after Martson learned that Smith had been chatting with other women online. Later in their relationship, Martson also found evidence of her then-husband’s continued infidelity and ultimately filed for divorce.

While appearing on the reunion show for the latest season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Smith implied that Martson played a role in his cheating but he did not offer additional details.