’90 Day Fiancé’: Jay Smith Shades Ashley Martson After Being Released From ICE Custody

Jay Smith of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé franchise is officially a free man again, and he’s got a lot to say, according to a report from Us Weekly.

Smith was introduced to audiences with his estranged wife Ashley Martson during the sixth season of the reality series. The couple met while Martson was in Jamaica for a friend’s wedding, and immediately hit it off. After returning to her hometown of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, the single mother-of-two realized the Jamaican tattoo artist had reached out to her via social media. The two began exchanging messages before Martson decided to plan another trip to Jamaica to see the young man. Smith and Martson spent three days together during her second trip to the island before Smith proposed marriage, and the couple applied for the K-1 visa. Smith’s visa was granted, which allowed him to legally move to the United States, where he married Martson within the allotted 90-day period.

The couple’s relationship took a tumultuous turn after Martson discovered her new husband had been entertaining other women on dating apps, including Tinder. Martson forgave Smith, but the tattoo artist went on to cheat again, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Martson eventually filed for a divorce from Smith and later filed a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order, which Smith violated. Smith turned himself over to the police, who then released him into the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Now, Smith has been released after spending a four weeks in a detainment center, and he has quite a bit to say. The reality star took to Instagram to share a lengthy note, which included a bit of shade aimed at his estranged wife.

“This past month had been very eye opening for me,” he wrote. “I’ve lost & I’ve gain [sic] but most of all I’ve learnt ALOT!!! This situation had made me realized all who are with me & all who are against me.”

Smith went on to express gratitude for a “second chance” and thanked his supporters for their help and contributions to his GoFundMe. The tattoo artist also took, what appeared to be, a jab at Martson writing, “One last thanks to the people who walked in my life and made it better and thanks to the ones that walked out and made it amazing.”

It’s currently unclear whether Smith will be allowed to permanently remain in United States or if he’ll be required to return to his home country. According to Martson, Smith will appear in front of a judge later this year to learn his fate during a deportation hearing, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.