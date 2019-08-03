Meghan Markle’s Patronage, Smart Works, Has Been Shortlisted For A ‘Charity Of The Year’ Award

It looks like the “Meghan Effect” is at full blast this week. Kate Stephens, the CEO of Smart Works, one of the Duchess’ patronages has tweeted that the organization has been shortlisted for the “Charity Of The Year” honor by the U.K’s Third Sector Awards.

“The perfect end to a wonderful week – I am so proud that @SmartWorksHQ has been shortlisted by @TSEawards,” Stephens wrote on Twitter. “The recognition from the sector means the world to us.”

The news comes after Meghan’s guest-edited issue of British Vogue issue hit the stands and the announcement that she’s collaborating on a capsule collection that will benefit Smart Works.

As Elle Magazine reports, the items in the collection will be donated to Smart Works each time someone buys them. The clothing that Meghan wears has been known to sell out almost as soon as she wears them, so you can probably expect the same reaction to items she’s had a hand in designing.

‘Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together,’ she wrote

Meghan will be working with three clothing brands to make the project a reality, Marks & Spencer, Jigsaw and Misha Nonoo. As Elle notes, Nonoo is a friend of Meghan’s and the Duchess famously wore the designer’s ‘Boyfriend’ shirt during her first public outing with Prince Harry.

There’s no word on the exact date of the collection’s release just yet but it’s expected to go on sale later this year.

Smart Works also got a feature in Meghan’s issue of Vogue and expressed gratitude for it in a recent tweet from the organization’s official account.

The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of what we can achieve together, as a collective community. — Smart Works Charity (@SmartWorksHQ) July 29, 2019

In the article, Meghan explains why she was interested in working with them, writing that Smart Works redefines charity as “community.”

In the article, The Duchess writes:



“The reason I was drawn to Smart Works is that it reframes the idea of charity as community. It’s a network of women supporting and empowering other women in their professional pursuits.” pic.twitter.com/Ob6c7fvHHu — Smart Works Charity (@SmartWorksHQ) July 31, 2019

Smart Works helps prepare women from disadvantaged communities for the workplace by providing workwear and interview training. The Duchess visited the charity earlier this year and she was seen helping a couple of women to choose outfits.

It’s clear that she has visited them on a couple of occasions after that as there are photos show her getting very hands-on — as she looks through racks of clothes — while she was heavily pregnant with her son, Archie.

Given the work ethic that she’s shown so far, one wonders what plans she has in store for her other patronages. Sussex fans will just have to wait and see.