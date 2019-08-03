Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Lounge In The Bathtub Together, Instagram Goes Wild

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are looking more in love than ever these days, and they’ve got the picture to prove it.

On Friday night, Sofia Richie took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself and Scott Disick in the bathtub together, although they were fully dressed.

In the sexy snapshot, the model and her beau are seen sitting together in a large bathtub as they enjoy drinks while looking out the window at a gorgeous view.

Richie has her long, blonde hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands that fall down her back and over her shoulder. She wears a skimpy black top that flaunts her ample cleavage, and adds a pair of dark, oversize sunglasses to shield her eyes.

Sofia seemingly rocks a minimal makeup look in the snap, which includes darkened eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a light pink color on her lips.

Meanwhile, Scott dons a short-sleeved, white t-shirt and wears his own set of dark sunglasses. Outside of the window behind the couple is a light blue sky complete with fluffy clouds. Multiple trees and other green foliage can also be seen as Sofia reveals that the couple are having a staycation, which is a word used for a vacation spent in the comfort of your own home.

Of course, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick’s fans went wild gushing over the pair in the comment section of the photo.

“Now that’s a hot couple. They look cute together,” one follower wrote.

“You guys are so cute together,” another agreed.

“Such a perfect couple,” a third follower gushed.

Loading...

“Love this couple,” another stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, sources recently dished to Hollywood Life that Richie isn’t worried about Disick putting a ring on her finger anytime soon.

“Sofia is very happy with the way things are, so it’s a non-issue. Right now Sofia’s feeling especially good about where her and Scott are at because the Kardashians have been embracing her more and more, she’s part of the inner circle now,” an insider revealed.

“They’re Scott’s family so it’s very significant, it speaks volumes about Sofia’s future with Scott. She’s so secure in her relationship with Scott and the Kardashians do play a part in that, so having their blessing makes things easier for sure,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie and Scott Disick by following the couple on Instagram.