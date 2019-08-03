Ariana Grande Is Reportedly Dating Her ‘Boyfriend’ Video Love Interest, Mikey Foster Of Social House

Ariana Grande is reportedly in more than a professional relationship with her love interest from the “Boyfriend video, Mikey Foster, one-half of the pop duo, Social House.

According to The Blast, sources close to the situation have said that their musical collaboration has turned into a romantic one in the last couple of months. “Boyfriend” isn’t the first project they’ve worked on together either, as Social House was also involved in the creation of the most popular songs of this era of her career like “7 Rings” and “Thank U, Next.”

However, The Blast’s sources also clarified that Ariana and Mikey are not boyfriend and girlfriend, explaining that things are casual between them at the moment.

Ironically, that’s the sentiment of “Boyfriend.” The lyrics describe two people who aren’t exactly in a relationship,but who don’t really want to be apart from each other either.

“You ain’t my boyfriend (boyfriend)/And I ain’t your girlfriend (girlfriend)/But you don’t want me to see

nobody else/And I don’t want you to see nobody,” Ariana croons on the chorus. “If you were my boyfriend/ And you were my girlfriend/ I probably wouldn’t see nobody else/ But I can’t guarantee that by myself.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ariana and Mikey share a steamy kiss during the clip, which now looks like it may have been a case of art imitating life. In the video, their characters are each trying to make the other jealous and the consequences get more and more serious as the story continues.

As People Magazine reports, the video was directed by Hannah Lux Davis and produced by Brandon Bonfiglio.

This news of a potential new romance for Ariana comes after a string of rocky relationships. Last year, she broke up with rapper Mac Miller months before he lost his life to an accidental drug overdose. She was engaged to comedian Pete Davidson at the time, but they broke things off soon after Miller’s death.

Ariana paid tribute to these lost loves in her hit song “Thank U, Next” which became her first song to climb to the top of the Billboard 100.

On Instagram, Ariana revealed that she wore Givenchy in the video. Ariana recently became the new face of the luxury brand, so it’s no surprise that their clothing would make it into one of her videos. Fans can probably expect to spot even more of their pieces in upcoming projects as well.