Nigel Farage Says Donald Trump’s ‘Go Back’ Remarks Were ‘Genius’

In an interview published on Friday, British politician Nigel Farage described President Donald Trump’s “go back” remarks as “genius,” The Guardian reports.

Trump has faced intense criticism for telling four progressive congresswomen of color — Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — to return to “broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

All four women are American citizens, and only one of them was not born in the United States, but that did not stop Trump from suggesting that they came “from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world.”

According to Farage, who acknowledged that Trump’s comments had made him feel uncomfortable, the president’s attack on the “Squad” was an ingenious political maneuver.

The Brexit leader opined that Trump’s attacks on the progressive congresswomen — whose policies are to the left of Democratic Party mainstream — were actually part of a broader political strategy meant to effectively force the Democratic leadership to embrace the combative quartet.

“I thought, ‘Dear, oh dear, oh dear’. You realize, 48 hours on, it was genius because what’s happened is the Democrats gather round the Squad, which allows him to say, ‘Oh look, the Squad are the center of the Democratic party.'”

“He’s remarkably good at what he does. He does things his way. But he is a remarkably effective operator,” Farage added.

Other prominent politicians in the United Kingdom have denounced Trump’s remarks, with some stopping short of describing them as racist. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn challenged the country’s new prime minister, Boris Johnson, to condemned the remarks as racist, which he refused, calling them “totally unacceptable.”

As Politico reported, Trump and Johnson — who leads the British Conservative Party — appear to have already built rapport, with the president praising the right-wing politician. Much like Farage, Johnson is an ardent Brexit backer, and he has pledged to withdraw the U.K. from the European Union on October 31.

NEW POLL: Half of voters say Trump is racist following "send her back" chants and attacks on Elijah Cummings https://t.co/KDg3uU8bW8 pic.twitter.com/cND4mEWRpE — The Hill (@thehill) July 30, 2019

Loading...

Trump’s attacks on Ocasio-Cortez and others have caused widespread controversy in the United States. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the House of Representatives officially condemned the president’s remarks by passing a resolution.

That did not stop the commander-in-chief from attacking the congresswomen, although he has since shifted his attention to Rep. Elijah Cummings, an African-American who represents a majority-black district in the city of Baltimore.

For days, Trump has been insulting Cummings and his district, going as far as joking about a break-in at the congressman’s home.