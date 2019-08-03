An Arrest Warrant Is Issued For Rowan Lascelles, 65th In Line To The Throne

The man who is 65th in line to the British throne is wanted by the British police as he was a no-show in court for an assault case. Rowan Lascelles, the great-great-grandson of King George V was charged with racially aggravated assault and racially aggravated threatening behavior and was found guilty in absentia.

The Daily Mail reported that Lascelles, 41, who is said to be homeless, was being beaten up outside of the Hippodrome Casino in Leicester Square at 3 a.m. when the bouncers, Vlad Florin and Amaar Dodhy intervened and chased the men off. But instead of being grateful, the aristocrat spat blood and saliva at the men and went into a racial outburst.

Lascelles, who is the nephew of the 8th Earl of Harewood, told Florin he was a Muslim who did not belong in the U.K., and berated him.

“Are you f***ing legal?”

The incident happened in June and police arrested Lascelles, who denied he said anything that was racially insensitive after the two bouncers held him down. He pleaded not guilty, and the case was scheduled for trial. City of London Magistrates Court issued a warrant for his arrest when he failed to turn up for the trial on Monday.

Lascelles was born in Suffolk the second of the four children of the Honourable James Lascelles and his first wife Fredericka Ann Duhrssen. His father, who was married three times, lived in a commune in an old farmhouse in Sotherton in the 70s.

The 8th Earl of Harewood, a hereditary peer is the uncle of Rowan Lascelles and lives in Harewood House.

Lascelles has had other run-ins with the law. Back in 2006, he had joined a traveling circus in France, and got into a fight at a Cambodian guesthouse with a Russian trumpet player. During the fight, he threw the musician’s laptop into a lake, claiming, “I did chuck his laptop into the water… because he’s nuts. I got fed up with his lies.”

When he finally returned to England, he was homeless, sleeping on the streets of London.

At the trial, Florin testified that they were trying to help Lascelles when he became abusive.