Watch Manchester United Vs. AC Milan Live Stream: International Champions Cup, Start Time, Preview, Watch Live

In the final preseason International Champions Cup match for both teams, Manchester United faces Italian side AC Milan in Cardiff, Wales.

Two major European clubs, who are both determined to improve on disappointing 2018-2019 seasons, will face off on what will be the final preseason tuneup for each. English Premier League side Manchester United, who finished sixth on the table, and Italian Serie A giants AC Milan, who are coming off a fifth-place finish, meet in the preseason International Champions Cup.

Both teams suffered such underwhelming performances last season that their managers lost their jobs. AC Milan’s Gennaro Gattuso bowed out by “mutual agreement” with the club after the Rossoneri failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, as the BBC reported. As for Manchester United, they didn’t wait around, sacking Manager Jose “The Special One” Mourinho last December after another sluggish start. The two clubs wrap up their preseason in the match that will live stream from Millennium Stadium.

To learn how to watch a live stream of the International Champions Cup final preseason match on Saturday, pitting 20-time English top-flight champions Manchester United against 18-time Italian Serie A winners AC Milan, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. British Summer Time at the 74,500-seat Millennium Stadium, also known as Principality Stadium, in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, August 3.

In Italy, kickoff will take place at 6:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. In the United States, that kickoff time is set for 12:30 p.m. ET, 9:30 a.m. PT. Fans in Japan can catch the live stream starting at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 4, Japan Standard Time.

If the preseason is any indication, Manchester United are set for a positive turnaround under newly appointed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who took over from Mourinho on an interim basis in December. The once-dominant English club has gone undefeated throughout the preseason, including ICC wins over AC Milan’s crosstown rivals, Inter Milan, and last season’s English Premier League fourth-place finisher, Tottenham Hotspur, as ManUtd reported.

United will be showing off at least one new face on Saturday, after finalizing a whopping $102 million transfer of Leicester City and England defender Harry McGuire, a record fee for a defensive player, as The Inquisitr reported earlier on Friday.

Former Leicester City star Harry McGuire may see action f r Manchester United on Saturday. Mark Robinson / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Manchester United Vs. AC Milan 2019 International Champions Cup match from Wales, log in to ESPN.com for the online streaming service offered by the sports broadcasting giant. Live streams from ESPN and ESPN2, which airs the International Champions Cup match, are available through the ESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by MUTV Online, and in Italy, Sport Italia will live stream what will be the preseason finale for both teams.

In Japan, DAZN Japan will carry the live stream. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of the Manchester United Vs. AC Milan International Champions Cup Cardiff clash, be sure to check Live Soccer TV.