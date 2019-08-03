Gabrielle Union Bursts Out Of Tiny Red Bikini Top

Actress and America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union shared a sizzling shot of herself in a jumpsuit unbuttoned all the way down her torso earlier today. She continued to tantalize her fans by sharing yet another stunning shot — this time, in a skimpy bikini.

Union posted a shot in which she was in a tiny red bikini that left very little to the imagination. Her ample curves were bursting out the edge of the low cut top, and her legs were slightly crossed and the photo cropped in a way that hid the suit bottoms. Union’s hair is currently in long, gorgeous braids that go all the way down to her waist, and she ran one hand through her braids in the shot.

Union had a huge smile on her face, and appeared to be completely bare faced and utterly breathtaking. A hint of a view was visible in the background, and it was evident that Union opted to lounge outdoors on day where the sky was clear blue and the sunshine was streaming down.

Union’s fans loved the shot of the happy starlet, and the snap received over 15,000 likes in just twenty minutes. Union only included a few emoji as a caption, and didn’t give much of an explanation of why she was hanging out in a bikini.

One fan noticed her makeup free face immediately, and commented “natural is always beautiful.”

Another follower couldn’t believe how incredible Union’s skin looked, and how flawless she was without a stitch of makeup covering her complexion.

“What is your skin routine? Any pointers? You glow all over,” the fan said.

Another fan couldn’t help but comment on the way that Union always brings such joy and positivity to her posts, no matter what.

“Always smiling I love it!! You make me want to smile watching you glow.”

Union has spent a lot of time on the road lately, touring the world with her former pro basketball player husband, Dwyane Wade. Now that he has more time on his hands since he’s retired, Wade seems to want to travel the world on his own schedule — and have his gorgeous wife by his side through it all.

However, Union also needs to be home in California for a chunk of her time, and she seems to be making the most of her scenic backyard lately. She’s shared quite a few shots with her daughter Kaavia, hanging out outside by the pool, soaking in the sunshine.