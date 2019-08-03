Brad Pitt Did Not Help Leonardo DiCaprio To Propose To His Girlfriend, Camila Morrone, Despite Tabloid Report

Leonardo DiCaprio and 22-year-old model Camila Morrone’s relationship has become tabloid fodder, presumably because of their large age difference. But one tabloid is taking it up several notches by claiming that Leonardo has not only proposed to Camila but has also received help from his Once Upon A Time In Hollywood co-star Brad Pitt. Their alleged source has also claimed that Brad is planning a bachelor party for his friend and colleague

But celebrity news fact-checker Gossip Cop is reporting that this OK! Magazine story is false. The publication stated that they have interviewed a source in Leonardo’s camp, who reportedly clarified that he has not proposed to Camila. A source on Pitt’s side has said that he has no plans to help with a proposal or to plan a bachelor party.

As Gossip Cop notes, the story may have been published to piggyback off the ongoing buzz around their new movie, which is currently in theaters.

This isn’t the first time that a celebrity gossip outlet has published rumors about Leonardo and Camila. Gossip Cop had previously debunked a story about an article which alleged that Morrone was pregnant and fearful that it would jeopardize the relationship. In reality, Camila is not pregnant and they are not engaged.

As The Inquisitr noted, Camila has previously hit back at critics of their relationship.

“I just read some of the comments on my Instagram and, my God, people are so mean and, like, full of anger with people that they know nothing about,” she said in a video on her Instagram Stories, in response to some of the comments she receives on her Instagram posts. “Uh, I guess I just hope on this Friday that people learn to, uh, live with a little less hatred and place their time and interest elsewhere. Because living without hatred feels pretty good.”

As Heavy reports, Morrone was born in Argentina and her parents are actors. She calls Al Pacino her stepfather although her mother was the veteran actor’s girlfriend and not his wife.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, there have been reports that she met Leonardo when she was a teenager, thanks to his friendship with her “stepfather.”

Although Gossip Cop is reporting that they aren’t engaged, there have been reports that their romance is quite serious.

“They seem pretty serious,” a source told People Magazine. “It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house.”