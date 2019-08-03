Watch Borussia Mönchengladbach Vs. Chelsea FC Live Stream: Start Time, Final Tune-Up For English, German Clubs

In the last chance to prepare for matches that count, German Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach hosts English third-place finishers Chelsea FC.

High-flying English Premier League side Chelsea FC, who have now scored 16 goals in six preseason games, per Soccerway, wrap up preparations for what they expect will be a bid for their first English championship since 2017 on Saturday. The Blues, who placed third on the Premier League table, head to Germany to take on last season’s fifth-place Bundesliga club, Borussia Mönchengladbach, in what will save as the final preseason tune-up for the German team as well. The injury-riddled club have only this one match to get healthy before playing their opening DFB-Pokal — or German Cup — match next Friday. But first they face a team from England with something to prove under new Manager Frank Lampard, in the match that will live stream from Borussia-Park.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Chelsea FC final preseason warm-up match for both European clubs, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 59,724-seat Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, on Saturday, August 3.

In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 4 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, that start time is 11 a.m. EDT, 8 a.m. PDT. Fans in China can watch the Bundesliga vs. Premier League match at 11 p.m. on Saturday night.

Of course, the main attraction the match for American fans will be 20-year-old United States international Christian Pulisic, who immediately becomes the highest-profile American player in Europe — ever. Called “the most talented player in American soccer history,” by ESPN.com, Pulisic will be the first American non-goalie to enjoy what will likely be a regular starting role for a one of Europe’s top sides. In other words, for the still youthful Pulisic, not only Chelsea’s hopes for a title, but the hopes of U.S. soccer fans sit squarely in his narrow shoulders.

Mönchengladbach, aka The Foals, have also plowed through an encouraging preseason, losing only one of five of their club friendly matches, as 90min.com reported. The team expects Captain Lars Stindl to make his first appearance of the preseason against Chelsea, after sitting out all five matches so far with a shin fracture.

Christian Pulisic of Chelsea has created excitement among fans in his home country of the USA. Alex Burstow / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Sunday Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Chelsea FC club friendly preseason showdown, log in to ESPN.com for the online streaming service offered by the sports broadcasting giant. Live streams from ESPN and ESPNews, which airs the warm-up match, are available through the ESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

To watch the Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Chelsea FC preseason match live stream for free without cable or satellite provider credentials, fans can sign up for a free trial of a multi-channel live TV streaming package such as Sling TV or YouTube TV. Those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they each offer free seven-day trial periods, allowing fans to watch the Die Fohlen vs. Blues preseason match streamed live at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried only by Chelsea TV, while in Germany, Sport1 Germany streams the game, as will DAZN DACH in neighboring Austria.

In China, PPTV will carry the live stream. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of the Borussia Mönchengladbach club friendly match, be sure to check Live Soccer TV.