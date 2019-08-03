Jason Mitchell’s Character On ‘The Chi’ Will Be Killed Off

The fate of Jason Mitchell’s character on the popular Showtime series, The Chi, has finally been revealed, according to a report from Variety.

Mitchell, who has played the role of aspiring chef Brandon Johnson since the show’s debut, was fired earlier this year after several women, including co-star Tiffany Boone and showrunner Ayanna Floyd Davis, accused the actor of harassment while on set, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

After his firing, it was unclear how the show would move forward without one of its main characters, but Gary Levine, Showtime’s co-president of entertainment, recently addressed the issue. During the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Friday, Levine made it clear that Mitchell’s character would be killed off in Season 3.

“There is a lot of great life in The Chi and there’s also death in The Chi, and that’s how we’ll be dealing with it,” Levine explained.

In an interview following Mitchell’s firing, the show’s creator, Lena Waithe, admitted she became aware of the allegations against the actor at the end of the show’s first season. Waithe said she believed the situation would have been resolved after a human resources intervention, which included sexual harassment training sessions. She also said she spoke directly to the actor, but his negative behavior continued during the show’s second season.

After the incident, Waithe faced backlash from critics for the way she handled the situation. Waithe addressed the criticism by saying she regrets not having done more after learning of Mitchell’s transgressions, according to a separate report from Variety.

Loading...

“For anyone to say I would stand by while a woman is being mistreated or harassed and not doing anything is just not true, it’s not who I am,” she said. “I was trying to put people in power to change, but ultimately that wasn’t the answer, I’m always the answer and that’s the biggest lesson I’ve learned in all of this.”

At the end of Season 2, fans watched as Brandon was arrested for his involvement with the 63rd Street Mob and Otis “Douda” Perry, played by Curtiss Cook. While in police custody, Detective Alice Toussaint, played by Crystal Anne Dickinson, tried to persuade the aspiring chef to work with her to bring down Douda, but he refused. However, after Brandon and his girlfriend Jerrika, played by Tiffany Boone, ended their relationship, he returned to the detective to find out how he could assist her investigation.

The episode ends with Brandon sitting with detectives in an unmarked surveillance van. It’s possible Brandon’s death could be linked to his betrayal of the gang, but nothing has been confirmed.