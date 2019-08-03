Kylie Jenner May Still Be Friends With Jordyn Woods After All, New Clip Reveals

For Kylie Jenner, time apparently heals all wounds.

A clip from the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians (shared by Hollywood Life) shows that the cheating scandal that tore apart Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may not have permanently fractured the relationship between Kylie and her onetime best friend, Jordyn Woods. Earlier this year, Jordyn hooked up with Tristan at a party, leading to a very ugly and very public breakup with Khloe just months after the birth of their daughter. Jordyn ended up shouldering much of the blame, moving out of Kylie’s house and taking shots from Khloe and others in the family.

But things have apparently gotten better between Kylie and Jordyn. As a new clip from the upcoming season 17 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians shows, the two are apparently on better terms, and Kylie is trying to mend fences between her sister and her longtime former best friend. In the clip, Kylie relays to Khloe that Jordyn wanted to send her a handwritten note, though Khloe didn’t seem in the mood to communicate with her.

There are no signs that Khloe plans to soften up. When the cheating scandal finally made it to broadcast on the reality show, Khloe was seen reserving some of her harshest judgment for Jordyn. Khloe said that she wasn’t surprised at Tristan cheating on her — as he had also been accused of stepping out when Khloe was nine-months pregnant — but she had no idea that Jordyn was capable of doing something like that.

There may not be much desire to reconcile on Khloe’s part. A recent report claimed that Khloe feels Jordyn is cashing in off her heartbreak — and she may have good reason. The scandal has been a boon to Jordyn’s career, allowing her to more than double her Instagram followers since the tryst back in February. Jordyn has now branched out with a series of television roles as well, and even graced the cover of Cosmopolitan for an interview that touched on the scandal.

“Khloe finds it hard to believe that Jordyn has no idea what she’s doing when it comes to using the scandal to promote her career, and especially when it comes to hanging out with the men in Khloe’s life,” a source told Hollywood Life.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians clip did not show if Khloe was willing to let Jordyn Woods reach out, but it did show that things are apparently better between Jordyn and Kylie.