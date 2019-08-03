‘Great British Baking Show’ Star Paul Hollywood Reportedly Dumped By Girlfriend

Paul Hollywood, the expert baker and judge on The Great British Baking Show, has reportedly been dumped by his 20-something girlfriend after he asked her to sign a gag order for matters regarding their relationship.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Hollywood, 53, was given his walking papers by Summer Monteys-Fullam after he asked her to sign a nondisclosure agreement in reference to what goes on between the two of them. Hollywood’s divorce from his former wife Alexandra was just finalized, and after it was announced, the baker’s younger girlfriend spoke out to the press.

A source revealed that Hollywood thought it was no big deal, but his girlfriend didn’t agree.

“Paul told Summer she needed to sign the NDA and that it was no big deal. Summer flat-out said no. In the days that followed Paul got his lawyers to call Summer on her mobile to try and get her to sign it.”

Monteys-Fullam is said to have moved out of Hollywood’s mansion and is chiding his “controlling behavior.” The NDA would have stopped her from talking about their relationship, including their sex life and his wealth, with her family and friends.

Friends say that Hollywood was furious at her refusal to sign the agreement.

The former bartender has been blocked on social media by Hollywood, and the former couple isn’t speaking. The same source says that Hollywood was blindsided by his girlfriend’s refusal.

“Paul was really angry when she told him it was over. He clearly did not see it coming. She said she had been building toward this and that there was no future for them.”

Monteys-Fullam has moved in with her mother with her things after moving out of the professional baker’s home.

In the divorce agreement between Paul and Alexandra Hollywood, the Great British Baking Show judge was accused of adultery after admitting he had an affair while in the United States and working on the American version of the show. The ex-Mrs. Hollywood also has suggested that her husband was with Monteys-Fullam while the couple was still married.

Alexandra Hollywood took her husband back after the first reported transgression and stated after the divorce that she has no regrets about trying again.