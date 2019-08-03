Watch West Indies Vs. India Cricket Live Stream: First T20 International From Florida, Start Time, Preview

Less than a month after their elimination from the Cricket world Cup, India takes the field for the opener of a three-match T20 International series against West Indies in Florida.

Less than a month after their elimination in the semifinal round of the 2018 Cricket World Cup, India takes the field again for the opening match of a West Indies tour that will actually open in the United States. Both teams are beginning preparations for the ICC World T20, which takes place in October and November of 2020 in Australia, per ICC Cricket. For India’s captain, Virat Kohli, whose club will be going for their second T20 World Cup title after winning the inaugural tournament in 2007, the West Indies tour is a chance to begin looking for the “best 15” to field in next year’s competition. But for West Indies, the reigning champions, the match will be the start of a transition from their 2016 championship side, in the match that will live stream from Florida.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the West Indies vs. India 2019 first of three T20 International matches, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, August 3, at 20,000-seat Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, in the United States.

The match will get started for Indian viewers at 8 p.m. India Standard Time. In the Caribbean islands, fans can log in to the live stream starting at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, Eastern Standard Time, or 10:30 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time. In the United Kingdom, the match starts at 3:30 p.m. British Summer Time. In Australia, the game gets underway at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 4, Australian Eastern Standard Time, 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night, Western Time.

“According to your team, and what each person’s strengths are, is what we’re trying to figure out,” Kohli said, as quoted by Cricbuzz. “It’s a very normal process in cricket at this level that whatever games you have you use it to build towards that global tournament.”

For West Indies, their T20 side has been in disarray since their inspiriting final-over triumph over England in the 2016 World T20 final. The Windies have played 33 games in the shortest format of cricket since that dramatic victory, and lost 20 of them, according to CricInfo. The ICC has dropped the West Indies world ranking to ninth overall.

Watch a preview of the West Indies-India T20I match in Florida, courtesy of CricBuzz, in the video below.

Here are the expected teams for the West Indies vs. India first T20 International match, according to ESPN.

India: 1. Rohit Sharma, 2. Shikhar Dhawan, 3. Virat Kohli (captain), 4. KL Rahul, 5. Manish Pandey/Shreyas Iyer, 6. Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), 7. Ravindra Jadeja, 8. Deepak Chahar/Navdeep Saini, 9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10. Khaleel Ahmed, 11. Rahul Chahar.

West Indies: 1. John Campbell, 2. Evin Lewis, 3. Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), 4. Shimron Hetmyer, 5. Kieron Pollard, 6. Rovman Powell, 7. Carlos Brathwaite (captain), 8. Sunil Narine, 9. Khary Pierre, 10. Sheldon Cottrell, 11. Keemo Paul/Oshane Thomas.

Manish Pandey returns to the India touring side against West Indies. Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream of the opening West Indies vs. India T20I match, while in the Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean Player has rights to the T20I series.

For fans inside India, SonyLIV has the live streaming rights to the India tour of the West Indies.

In Australia, FoxTel Sport has the live stream of the game. Meanwhile, on the other side of the globe, to watch a live stream of the 50-overs action in the West Indies vs. India clash in the United States — which serves as the host nation — the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the first T20I match. Another option is Hotstar US, which streams India national team cricket matches.