Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Summer And Abby Duke It Out

Explosive new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that aunt and niece, Abby and Summer, end up getting into a tussle at Kyle and Lola’s coed bachelor and bachelorette party.

According to Soap Opera Digest and the First Look Sneak Peek pictures, at the party honoring Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle), Summer (Hunter King) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) get into a hair-pulling fight. It is no secret that these two have no love lost despite their close familial relationship. In fact, one time Summer’s Aunt Abby actually slept with her husband, Austin Travers, and they have had animosity towards each other for years.

Abby and Lola hit it off, and now Lola is Abby’s head chef at Society, so they’re close. Summer married Kyle before she donated part of her liver to save Lola. However, given that she’s Kyle’s ex, Abby does not appreciate Summer showing up Lola and Kyle’s bachelor/bachelorette party. Plus, it is clear that Abby is also aggravated by Nate (Sean Dominic), and she is running scared from him even though she enjoyed their recent dates, so she is not in a great mood.

During the party, which is supposed to be a festive occasion, Abby and Summer have words. After trading verbal jabs, these two family members get physical, and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) finds herself trying to stop a brawl instead of hosting a lovely evening for her friends.

Loading...

Abby likely says something snarky about Summer and Theo (Tyler Johnson), and Summer does not let her aunt get away with the snide remarks. Summer points out that Abby has had plenty of failed relationships, and Summer is not wrong. Fresh off her heartbreak with Arturo (Jason Canela), Abby ended up agreeing to see Nate after he wore her down. Recently they slept together, and now Abby is being cagey with Nate. She just wants to be friends, and Nate seems to want to move forward into a deeper relationship with Abby.

As for Summer, she had an unbelievably brief marriage to Kyle. He promised her a year for part of a liver to save Lola’s life, but once Lola woke up, Kyle could not stay away. Summer did not get her year, and now she’s seeing Kyle’s friend from New York City, Theo. While Summer and Theo started out as friends with benefits, he seems to care for her. Kyle recently warned Summer away from Theo, but she is not inclined to listen to him. According to The Inquisitr, Theo reveals something that could destroy Kyle and Lola, and Kyle knows that Theo may reveal his big secret, so Summer is right to question Kyle’s motives regarding her current boyfriend.

Neither aunt nor niece is a saint, and Abby and Summer’s dislike of each other boils over again. Both women have made so many mistakes that they each have plenty of ammunition to hurl at the other.