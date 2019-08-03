Lamar Odom’s New Girlfriend Did Jail Time For Attacking Her Ex-Husband With A Trophy

Lamar Odom’s new girlfriend is apparently no angel.

Just hours after the former NBA player went official with new girlfriend Sabrina Parr, a report emerged that Parr had some legal troubles in her past. As Radar Online reported, the fitness coach and former athlete was convicted of attacking her ex-husband with a trophy during a heated argument and ended up spending months behind bars.

As the report noted, Parr told investigators that her husband found her two cell phones and began reading text messages between her and other men, prompting him to tell Parr that he was divorcing her. She said that he grabbed her and threw her against a wall as he tried to choke her, prompting Parr to grab a trophy and hit her ex-husband.

The 32-year-old was arrested on May 7, 2015, on charges of felonious assault for the attack. She would plead not guilty to the charges, and was ordered to have no contact with her ex-husband, court documents obtained by Radar Online showed.

She was found guilty on all three charges and ordered to spend 180 days in jail, along with three years of probation. But as the report noted, Parr petitioned the court to let her go early so that her personal training business would not go under.

Lamar Odom has gotten plenty of attention for the new relationship, one of the only public pairings since he split from Khloe Kardashian. Sabrina Parr shared a picture of the couple together on her Instagram page, bringing a wave of attention and leading Radar Online to find out Parr’s troubled past.

Odom has had some rough patches in his life as well, including a near-death experience in 2015 when he overdosed at a Las Vegas brothel. He has since recovered and become a motivational speaker, and said he didn’t regret being thrown into the spotlight through his relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

“Doing reality TV and being married to Khloe, besides having children and besides me doing this motivational speaking that I’m going to start doing, that was the most memorable part and the best part of my adulthood. So, there’s nothing I regret about that.”

Sabrina Parr seems to have moved beyond her past legal struggles as well and appears to be back on her feet. She now has a successful personal training business, which she promotes heavily through her Instagram page, showing off her rigorous workouts and chiseled physique.