Puerto Rico Swears In New Governor Pedro Pierluisi

'Today, my unbreakable commitment with Puerto Rico is stronger than ever,' Pierluisi told reporters.

After the ouster of Puerto Rico’s former Governor Ricardo Rossello, veteran politician Pedro Pierluisi has stepped up to be sworn in as the new governor on Friday, according to CNN.

“Today, my unbreakable commitment with Puerto Rico is stronger than ever,” Pierluisi said.

Rossello stepped down following weeks of protests.

Legislators questioned Pierluisi’s legitimacy as governor as Rossello named him secretary of state earlier this week, which made him next in line as governor.

Critics said Pierluisi needs approval from the island’s House of Representatives and Senate in order to legitimately hold the role.

A 2005 Puerto Rico law suggests that the secretary of state could become governor without being confirmed by the House and Senate, according to Reuters.

The House voted Friday and confirmed him for the role. The Senate is expected to vote by Wednesday.

Pierluisi said that he’s heard his critics and understands their concerns. However, he said he will respect the Senate’s final decision. He told reporters at a press conference after being sworn in that he would step down if Congress votes against him.

“If the Senate ratifies my position there should be no more controversy,” he said.

If Pierluisi steps down it is expected that Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez Garced will be next in line for governor.

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló stepped down after mass demonstrations forced him out. He announced newly-appointed Secretary of State Pedro Pierluisi will be sworn in as his replacement. pic.twitter.com/UoYvBlWp1r — AJ+ (@ajplus) August 2, 2019

Vázquez Garced previously said she doesn’t want the job but has said she would follow the rule of law.

“If the time comes, we’ll assume the responsibility imposed by the Constitution and the law,” Vázquez Garced tweeted Thursday.

Hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans protested to demand Rossello quit after offensive leaked text messages showed suspected administration corruption and vulgar language, according to Metro.

Rossello has resisted resignation following the revelations that he and 11 members of his entourage communicated in an allegedly profane and prejudicial secret chat group.

Puerto Rico’s Center for Investigative Journalism published the messages on July 13.

Loading...

The chat members sometimes exchanged “highly confidential” government information with people who did not have security credentials, according to the Center for Investigative Journalism.

At one point in the texts, Rossello referred to Melissa Mark-Viverito, the former speaker of the New York City Council, as a “whore,” according to CNN.

A top economic official, Christian Sobrino, mocked singer Ricky Martin for being gay.

Rossello also made fun of an overweight man with whom he had taken a photo.

“My apologies to all the people I have offended … This was a private chat,” said the former governor on July 25.

The secret messages have been referred to as “Chatgate” and “RickyLeaks.”