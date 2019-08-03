Miley Cyrus Tops Latex Crotch-Grabbing Pic By Posting Video

Miley Cyrus’ social media activity is buzzing today. The SHE IS COMING singer took to Instagram earlier today with a new batch of photos: the black-and-white and color images of Miley flaunting her rock-hard body in an eye-catching ensemble came complete with some crotch-grabbing alongside less risqué snaps.

It looks like Miley has sent her fans the icing on the cake.

A video has now appeared on the 26-year-old’s Instagram account. It showed Miley rocking the same outfit, but fans would likely argue that they were getting more bang for their buck by seeing the blonde in motion. Miley was rocking her signature look – namely, the trademark grunge outfit that comes with a glam injection. The star was outfitted in a tight and low-rise pair of black latex pants with a matching crop top. The all-black getup was definitely showcasing the singer’s super-fit frame, although the video seemed out to send fans a reminder that Miley digs things all designer: mentions of designer John Galliano appeared to be made from Miley as she half sang to the camera.

Miley’s outfit also came heavily accessorized. A belt in silvers had loose tassels accentuating the singer’s pants. Meanwhile, chunky necklaces and wrist jewelry added extra flourishes. Miley mostly appeared low-key in terms of hair and makeup: while her loose and blonde locks came damp and natural, her face seemed to have been subject to a little makeup.

Instagram has definitely noticed the video. It had racked up over 471,000 views within one hour of going live. The same time frame brought over 1,500 fans into the comments section. A celebrity like was also left by Lisa Rinna – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is known for commenting on Cyrus’ Instagram, with the two celebrities having a well-known back-and-forth on each other’s social media.

Miley has been making major headlines this year. The end of May brought fans the star’s six-track SHE IS COMING EP. The album’s first “Mother’s Daughter” track also sent fans a music video last month. Those familiar with the red latex bodysuit donned by Miley in the video will likely have made a connection between it and today’s latex display. Whether the two are connected wasn’t clarified by Miley, though.

Last month, Miley was profiled by Elle. The star spoke of her past and present career, losing her home in the Woolsey fires, and her marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth.

