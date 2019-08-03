Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Insane Body In Tiny String Bikini, Leaves Instagram Speechless

Elizabeth Hurley appears to have found the secret to stopping time in its tracks. At 54 years old, the English beauty boasts a phenomenal figure that would make women half her age green with envy.

The fabulous actress doesn’t appear to have aged a day in the past 20 years and still looks just as ravishing as she did while filming her iconic Bedazzled movie nearly two decades ago. Luckily for her admirers, Elizabeth has a penchant for showing off her age-defying physique in skin-baring outfits on social media. As many of her fans are well aware, the star’s Instagram feed is brimming with sweltering bikini shots that prove beauty and health have nothing to do with age.

By all accounts, the 54-year-old stunner seems to have it all. Aside from a perfect figure, a successful acting and modeling career, and an enviable bond with her teenage son, Damian, the glamorous Elizabeth Hurley famously runs an eponymous swimwear label that has established her as a fashion icon and an undisputed bikini queen. Proving to be her best advertising, the savvy businesswoman often models her sexy designs in torrid photo shoots, reeling in some massive engagement on Instagram each time she flaunts her jaw-dropping beach body in front of the camera.

Her latest post was no different and saw The Royals star strip down to a tiny string bikini to spread the word about a promotional sale offered this week by her beachwear brand. To better put her message across, Elizabeth slipped into a white-and-blue triangle bikini and struck a sultry pose for the camera.

Elizabeth looked nothing short of breathtaking in the head-turning photo, which she shared to her label’s Instagram page on Thursday. Snapped on what looked like an elegant terrace, one overlooking a lavish green garden, the gorgeous actress gracefully modeled the minuscule bikini as she soaked up the sun in the idyllic surroundings.

In classic Elizabeth Hurley style, the ravishing actress showcased the teeny two-piece with effortless charm and a heavy dose of sex-appeal. Channeling her inner seductress, she wrapped one arm around a beautiful white curtain seen draping down from a wooden fixture adorning the charming terrace and tilted her head to the side, staring directly into the camera with an intense look.

Her scanty bikini drew even further attention to her smoldering gaze. Boasting a feminine floral pattern, one etched on the white fabric in a delicate shade of blue, the seductive swim apparel beautifully complemented Elizabeth’s dazzling blue eyes. To make the shot even more alluring, she slightly parted her plumps lips in a provocative way, one that prompted Instagram to brand her as “Aphrodite” and “a true goddess.”

The monikers appeared to be on point, as Elizabeth sizzled in the itty-bitty bikini. The ageless beauty left very little to the imagination in the daring two-piece, flashing her deep cleavage and washboard abs in the skimpy swimsuit. Likewise, her taut waistline and chiseled thighs were also on display, as was her enviable thigh gap.

Ever the glam queen, Elizabeth was all dolled up for the shot. The Estée Lauder spokes-model sported her trademark look, highlighting her gorgeous features with dramatic, dark eye-shadow and a glossy pink lipstick. Her honey-colored tresses flowed freely down her back and over her shoulders, framing her face in soft waves.

Unsurprisingly, her glorious bikini shot stirred a lot of attention on Instagram, garnering substantially more likes than other posts on the Elizabeth Hurley Beach page. Her admirers showered Elizabeth with compliments and sweet messages of appreciation, flocking to the comments section to gush over her timeless beauty.

“I don’t know how she does it but she looks just as good now as she did when she was 20,” one fan wrote under the scorching shot.

“You look stunning and smouldering [sic] gorgeous lady you have the body of a teenager,” read a second message, trailed by a string of heart and fire emoji.

“Still got it after lol [sic] these years,” quipped a third person, adding a heart-eyes emoji and a fire emoji for emphasis.

One particularly ardent fan had this to say.

“It must be hard for the models of your company to know they will never hold a candle to you.”

Elizabeth’s smoking-hot bikini look sent Instagram into a meltdown, prompting one fan to label the stunning actress as “perfection in a bikini.” The sentiment was echoed by another message that took things a bit further.

“You’re beyond perfect.”

Meanwhile, one person insisted that the torrid two-piece had nothing to do with the photo’s appeal.

“It’s not the bikini, it’s the woman. Looking good Hurley. Way to represent our age group.”

Fans who want to see more of Elizabeth and her sexy bikini photos can follow the British actress on Instagram.