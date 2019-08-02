WWE News: ‘Raw’ Superstar Provides Update On His Future Following Contract Dispute And Reported Backstage Heat

It’s been a few months since Lio Rush last appeared on WWE television. After effectively serving as Bobby Lashley’s hype man and occasional tag team partner, the promising talent took a leave of absence after reports emerged that he wanted more money and had rubbed some people backstage the wrong way.

During his vacation from the company, Rush’s future has been up in the air. Earlier this week, however, he broke his silence about what’s going on. Citing The Two Man Power Trip podcast, WrestlingNews.co reports that he wants to return to the company.

“I miss the fans, I miss doing what I love and like the saying goes, never say never and I’m only 24 years old and of course, I still want to wrestle and be a part of my dream company. I’m pretty sure it won’t be the last time you see me in a ring.”

The 24-year-old superstar also revealed that people assume he’s arrogant because of the way his character is portrayed on television. When asked how he felt about that perception of him, Rush insisted that it couldn’t be further from the truth.

“It is weird but that is pretty much how I feel people perceive me but I don’t think I’m that bad of a person.”

According to Rush, he considers himself to be a “down to earth” person who keeps to himself. The headlines he’s made in recent months haven’t painted such a picture of the former NXT rookie, though.

As The Inquisitr reported back in April, WWE removed him from television after he allegedly upset people backstage. Rush responded to the reports by claiming that the people behind them don’t know the facts about his situation.

However, other reports suggest the claims might be true. As noted by The Inquisitr, WWE veteran Mark Henry pulled Rush aside to ask him about his internal heat, then claimed the young star lied to him about it.

Rush’s relationship with his fellow WWE employees has been contentious since his days in NXT. He also received flak for a tweet he posted in 2017, where he joked about ex-WWE superstar Emma — now known by her name Tenille Dashwood in Impact Wrestling — after she was unexpectedly released from the company following a rivalry with Asuka.

The fact that WWE gave Rush a shot on Monday Night Raw so soon into his career proves that the company has high hopes for the 24-year-old. If he can settle this current drama and get back to doing what he does best, he’ll go a long way in the company.