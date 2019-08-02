WWE News: Main Roster Superstar Officially Moved Back To NXT

WWE is working on making the yellow brand a primary focus alongside 'Raw' and 'SmackDown Live.'

NXT used to be looked at as the developmental league for WWE’s main roster, and some may still feel it is meant to be that way. However, those people are mistaken as it simply isn’t the case any longer. NXT has now truly become a third major brand in Vince McMahon’s company and that is why it really isn’t seen as a demotion for one Monday Night Raw superstar who has been officially moved back to the yellow league.

Back in May, The Inquisitr reported that Tyler Breeze had been officially moved back to the NXT brand after appearing there a few times again. It has actually worked very well for him as he’s been the focus much more than he was during his time as a member of the Raw and SmackDown Live rosters.

He hasn’t been the only one, though, as Killian Dain moved back to NXT in early July after the stable known as SAnitY was officially disbanded. Now, there has been yet another Raw superstar who is a confirmed member of NXT once again, and that’s good news for Breeze.

On this past week’s episode of NXT on the WWE Network, Breeze defeated Jaxson Ryker but he was soon outnumbered by The Forgotten Sons. As the beatdown commenced, Breeze was saved by the other half of Breezango, as Fandango made his long-awaited return from a shoulder injury.

WWE

In July 2018, Fandango was put out of action due to a left labrum tear and he was expected to miss around six months. A year later, he has finally returned and he is back on the yellow brand as he’s been moved to the NXT roster page on the official website of WWE.

Fandango had been listed as a member of the SmackDown Live brand for a long time, but Breezango was moved to Raw in the Superstar Shake-Up in April 2018. Up until his return in NXT this week, Fandango had still been listed on the main Raw roster page.

On Friday, WWE released a new video showing a backstage promo from Breezango which confirms their official return to NXT. It also showcases Fandango saving his tag team partner and their popular reunion.

Tyler Breeze, Fandango, and Killian Dain’s respective returns to NXT have not been seen as a demotion of any kind even though most think the ultimate goal is WWE’s main roster. It is very likely that more main roster superstars could end up moving back to the NXT brand to strengthen it as some move up to Raw and SmackDown.