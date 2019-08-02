Lisa Rinna’s Bikini Pic Gets Ugly, Fan Accusing Her Of Causing Daughter’s Anorexia Gets Reply

Lisa Rinna’s recent Instagram update has taken an interesting turn. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to the platform earlier today to flaunt her super-slim physique in a neon green bikini. The 56-year-old seemed out to showcase her ripped body in a fun and light-hearted way – pouting from behind shades and a multi-colored hat sent fans the star’s trademark fun side.

A comment has come in – its subject matter was serious.

“Ur so obsessed with your body, do u ever wonder why ur sweet daughter has an eating disorder?”

Lisa’s daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin is in recovery from anorexia nervosa. The 18-year-old made major headlines last year for going public with her battle. Amelia took a brave route – she posted her struggles publicly on social media. It looks like Amelia’s illness and her mother’s notoriously slender frame have caused a stir, though.

Lisa herself replied to the fan – their comment racked up over 61 likes in three hours.

“I’m comfortable with my body and who I am sorry you have issues with it,” Lisa wrote.

Lisa’s comment only appeared to launch more accusations that she’s somehow involved in her daughter having developed anorexia.

“Does being ‘comfortable’ with your body mean that you have to put it on display all the time?” a fan replied.

Then again, others seemed to be of the opinion that Lisa’s objectively low BMI may well be a natural one and that Amelia’s struggles have no link to her mother. One fan clapped back.

“Did you ever stop to think that some people are just naturally thin!?!? She looks healthy and great, especially for being 56 years old!”

Fans appeared to be on both sides of the fence. While some agreed with the original comment and voiced it via responses, others took the time to consider other perspectives – namely, that the comment was somewhat hurtful towards Lisa. The star has been open about how worried she was regarding her daughter’s illness.

Loading...

Amelia herself seems to be handling her recovery well. This teen’s worryingly thin social media images are still live over on her Instagram, but they now come covered by more recent posts showing Amelia looking happier and healthier. She has even given a full Glamour interview directly centering around her food issues.

Lisa’s update may have taken an unexpected turn, but it did prove popular overall. It had racked up over 18,000 likes within six hours of going live. A like came in from Kelly Ripa.

Fans wishing to see more of Lisa should follow her Instagram.