Aubrey O’Day Opens Up About Sexual History With Female Porn Star

Danity Kane songstress and reality TV star, Aubrey O’Day, has returned to television with the Season 3 premiere of MTV’s reality dating series, Ex on the Beach, according to a report from KCTV5.

The show follows a group of single reality and social media stars living in a Malibu beach house while searching for love. As the singles start getting comfortable with each other and forming real bonds, they’ll be forced to confront their pasts when their exes start washing up on the shore. The singles must then decide if they’re ready to move on with their new love interests, rekindle a flame from their pasts, or simply give up on love.

While on the show, O’Day has been incredibly candid during her one-on-one interviews with the producers. In past episodes, the singer has shared details of her alleged affair with Donald Trump Jr., as well as her relationship with Jersey Shore star, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

During this week’s episode, O’Day shared even more about her past relationships, this time, while on a date with fellow single and Big Brother alum, Mark Jansen. As the couple sat down for dinner, Jansen asked O’Day about her exes. O’Day explained that DelVecchio was her most recent ex, before mentioning a woman who goes by the name Coffee and a female porn star, who Jansen described as a O’Day’s “sexual mentor.” O’Day said this experience went much deeper than “just kissing a girl in the club.”

“She taught me how to experience pleasure from a woman,” O’Day explained. “And she’s a super big porn star.”

The more O’Day spoke, the more captivated Jansen became. During his interview with producers, he admitted to wanting his own female sexual mentor. He also applauded O’Day’s transparency, and said he wasn’t threatened by the fact that she dates both men and women.

Earlier this month, O’Day revealed that she “got some good d**k” while in the beach house, according to a report from Us Weekly.

“I hadn’t had sex for a year and two months prior to going on the show so I took care of that, knocked that one out. I’ve never had sex on television so that was a first, there was like a camera five feet away,” she said.

“I enjoyed it and I enjoyed it without any judgment,” O’Day continued. “I feel no kind of way about anybody’s thoughts on it. I just got some good d**k and kept it moving.”

At the end of the date with Jansen, the couple were expected to head back to the house to spend some quality time together in a private room, but it seems that may have been cut from the episode or the lovebirds opted not to. As of right now, it’s currently unclear who the singer had sex with, but fans of the show will likely find out during an upcoming episode.

Ex on the Beach airs on MTV on Tuesdays.