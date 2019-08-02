‘The Hills’ Star Brody Jenner Splits From Wife Kaitlynn Carter One Year After Wedding That Was Never Legal

Carter has reportedly moved out of the Malibu home the two shared--and has move don with someone new.

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter are calling it quits one year after tying the knot in Indonesia, but it turns out the two were never even married to begin with. An insider told TMZ the 35-year-old Hills: New Beginnings star and his wife Kaitlynn, 30, are calling it quits and that she has already moved out of the Malibu home they shared together.

The insider revealed that while the couple exchanged vows in a fireworks-filled celebration on the island of Nihi Sumba in June 2018, they never made things official by obtaining a marriage license in the U.S. An insider told Us Weekly that Brody never wanted to go through with the Indonesian ceremony but “figured it would buy him time from the constant nagging to get married.”

One year later, Kaitlynn wanted a baby and a legal marriage but Brody said no to both, so the wedding rings are now off.

In a statement to Us, a rep for the couple said the split was amicable.

“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate. They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

An insider told Page Six that Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter and that Kaitlynn is already seeing someone else. In addition, no divorce settlement will take place because Brody and Kaitlynn were never really married.

“The show didn’t help,” the source added of Brody and Kaitlynn’s relationship troubles that aired on The Hills: New Beginnings.

The split marks the end of a long relationship between Brody and Kaitlynn. Just ahead of The Hills: New Beginnings premiere in June, Brody told Us, “We’ve been together almost six years now, so, yeah, it wasn’t that big of a change. We lived together for six years, and we still live together. Everything’s been great.”

The news of Brody and Kaitlynn’s separation is not a huge shock to fans of The Hills: New Beginnings—their drama has included Brody sleeping in the car to avoid fighting with her and a slip-up that they had an “open” relationship—but their illegal marriage is a bit of a shock, considering The Hills star made huge deal over the fact that his dad, Caitlyn Jenner, skipped his nuptials to attend a gala in Austria instead.

On The Hills: New Beginnings, Brody revealed that last June, his famous dad backed out of coming to Indonesia for his wedding to Kaitlynn at the last minute. The Hills star admitted that his dad’s wedding snub “hurt,” according to Us Weekly.

“Not having my dad at the wedding, it was a bummer,” Brody said. “Honestly, it really did hurt. I would have loved to have had her there, but she had better things to do, apparently.”

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on MTV.